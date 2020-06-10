Where Is Adrienne Bailon Now? Here's Rob Kardashian's Cheetah Girls Ex-Girlfriend Now

10 June 2020, 17:29

Adrienne Bailon dated Rob Kardashian back in the day. But where is she now?
Adrienne Bailon dated Rob Kardashian back in the day. But where is she now? Picture: PA images

Where Is Adrienne Bailon now? Here's Rob Kardashian’s Cheetah Girls ex-girlfriend now.

Adrienne Bailon appeared on several episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians when she was dating Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's brother, Rob.

But where is she now? Let's take a look...

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Children: How Many Kids Do They Have And What Are Their Names?

Adrienne Bailon dated Rob Kardashian between 2007-2009.
Adrienne Bailon dated Rob Kardashian between 2007-2009. Picture: instagram

Where Is Adrienne Bailon Now?

Adrienne Bailon is living in New York and is a successful business woman and daytime talk show host.

Who is Adrienne Bailon dating?

In 2016, she announced her engagement to musician Israel Houghton after six months of dating. The pair got married in Paris in the following November!

What is Adrienne Bailon's net worth?

According to reports, Adrienne has a total net worth of $3,500,000.

Was Adrienne Bailon in masked singer?

Yes, Adrienne competed as the Pink Flamingo on the hit US show.

What is Adrienne Bailon's Instagram handle?

Adrienne's Instagram handle is @adriennebailon and she currently has 4.9million followers.

