On Air Now
The Capital Late Show With Marvin Humes 10pm - 1am
10 June 2020, 17:29
Where Is Adrienne Bailon now? Here's Rob Kardashian’s Cheetah Girls ex-girlfriend now.
Adrienne Bailon appeared on several episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians when she was dating Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's brother, Rob.
But where is she now? Let's take a look...
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Children: How Many Kids Do They Have And What Are Their Names?
Adrienne Bailon is living in New York and is a successful business woman and daytime talk show host.
In 2016, she announced her engagement to musician Israel Houghton after six months of dating. The pair got married in Paris in the following November!
According to reports, Adrienne has a total net worth of $3,500,000.
Yes, Adrienne competed as the Pink Flamingo on the hit US show.
Adrienne's Instagram handle is @adriennebailon and she currently has 4.9million followers.
> Grab Our App For The Latest Kardashian News And Gossip