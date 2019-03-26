Rob Kardashian No Longer Has To Pay $20k Child Support Per Month To Blac Chyna For Dream

26 March 2019, 11:56

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have come to a new custody agreement over Dream.
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have come to a new custody agreement over Dream. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have come to a new agreement which means his $20,000 a month payments to his baby mama for Dream Kardashian will stop.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have come to a new child support agreement that means he will no longer have to pay her $20,000 per month for Dream Kardashian.

Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Journey: What Does He Look Like Now?

Rob has been paying the ridiculous sum to Blac Chyna for the past two years but their new agreement will mean that they are splitting custody 50/50, and that he will only have to pay for her when he is with her.

The new and final agreement comes after the warring couple seemed to have put their past issues behind them last month, both tweeting that their focus was on their daughter Dream.

Sharing custody will mean Rob is only liable for paying for Dream’s expenses while she is with him, with Chyna picking up the bill for the other half of the time.

According to TMZ, expenses such as medical bills and school fees will also be split down the middle by the former couple.

Following the hearing, TMZ’s sources also claim that Chyna suggested she and Rob go out for margaritas to celebrate reaching an agreement, but he declined.

Regardless, the couple seem to be in the best place they have been for a long time, following an acrimonious break up dogged by accusations of abuse, revenge porn and several lawsuits.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Kardashian News

Latest Kardashian News

Rob Kardashian no longer has to pay $20k a month in child support

What Is Rob Kardashian's Net Worth And How Much Did He Pay Blac Chyna In Child Support For Dream?
Kylie Jenner revealed what Stormi Webster could have been called.

Kylie Jenner Reveals What She Almost Named Stormi Webster… And It’s A Very Normal Name!
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson disagreed over marriage plans.

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Had Disagreed About Marriage Before He Cheated On Her
True Thompson is Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's little girl.

Who Is True Thompson? Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson's Baby Daughter's Age, Siblings And More
Here's everything you need to know about Dream Kardashian!

Who Is Dream Kardashian? Everything You Need To Know About Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian's Baby Daughter

More News

Megan Barton Hanson flirts with Charlie Frederick on Instagram

Megan Barton Hanson Fuels Romance Rumours With Love Island's Charlie Frederick's On Instagram

TV & Film

Ariana Grande doesn't know how to use Instagram despite being the most followed person

Ariana Grande Doesn't Know How To Use Instagram Despite Being Most Followed Person In The World

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes congratulated Nash Grier on his engagement

Shawn Mendes Congratulated Old Friend, Nash Grier, On His Engagement

Shawn Mendes

Miley Cyrus has been throwing it back to the Hannah Montana days and we're feeling nostaglic

Where Are The Hannah Montana Cast Now? Here's What Emily Osment, Jason Earles And The Rest Are Up To Now

TV & Film

Ariana grande has performed an unreleased song on tour.

Ariana Grande Sings Unreleased Song ‘She Got Her Own’ On The Sweetener World Tour

Ariana Grande