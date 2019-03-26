Rob Kardashian No Longer Has To Pay $20k Child Support Per Month To Blac Chyna For Dream

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have come to a new custody agreement over Dream. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have come to a new agreement which means his $20,000 a month payments to his baby mama for Dream Kardashian will stop.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have come to a new child support agreement that means he will no longer have to pay her $20,000 per month for Dream Kardashian.

Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Journey: What Does He Look Like Now?

Rob has been paying the ridiculous sum to Blac Chyna for the past two years but their new agreement will mean that they are splitting custody 50/50, and that he will only have to pay for her when he is with her.

Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases. — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) February 26, 2019

Robert and I only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy! ☘️ https://t.co/zfIcETpriY — Blac Chyna (@BLACCHYNA) February 26, 2019

The new and final agreement comes after the warring couple seemed to have put their past issues behind them last month, both tweeting that their focus was on their daughter Dream.

Sharing custody will mean Rob is only liable for paying for Dream’s expenses while she is with him, with Chyna picking up the bill for the other half of the time.

According to TMZ, expenses such as medical bills and school fees will also be split down the middle by the former couple.

Following the hearing, TMZ’s sources also claim that Chyna suggested she and Rob go out for margaritas to celebrate reaching an agreement, but he declined.

Regardless, the couple seem to be in the best place they have been for a long time, following an acrimonious break up dogged by accusations of abuse, revenge porn and several lawsuits.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Kardashian News