Proof Kim Kardashian And Meek Mill Met Up Emerges Following Kanye West’s Divorce Claims

A snap of Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill's lunch has surfaced online. Picture: PA

A photo of Kim Kardashian meeting up with Meek Mill in 2018 has emerged after Kanye West said he’s been ‘trying to divorce’ his wife for two years.

A picture of Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill has emerged from their meeting in 2018, after Kanye West told fans he had been ‘trying to divorce’ the reality star for ‘two years’, after she had met up with the rapper.

The photo was circulated on social media, which shows the mother-of-four having lunch with Nicki Minaj’s ex, at a restaurant, with another woman sat with them.

This comes after her husband, Kanye, took to Twitter to share a series of extraordinary claims about their marriage, with one insinuating Kim had been unfaithful in their relationship when meeting with Meek Mill.

In the now-deleted tweet, he wrote: “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldorf for ‘prison reform’ [sic].”

Photo from the meeting between Meek Mill and Kim Kardashian that Kanye was referring to pic.twitter.com/zXtdbY9NKX — Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition) July 23, 2020

Kanye West took to Twitter to make claims about his marriage. Picture: Twitter

In a separate tweet, he added: “Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog. Kim was out of line [sic]."

The Waldorf, for those who don’t know, is a luxury hotel, which then led fans to believe Kanye was making claims that Kim and Meek Mill’s meeting was a romantic one.

However, the picture proved that their meeting about ‘prison reform’ was strictly business, as they had a third party joining them at their lunch.

Meek Mill took to Twitter on July 22 to seemingly address the rumours, before deleting his tweet, which read: “S**t is cappp cmon ….. [sic].”

Kanye West told fans that Kim Kardashian had met up with Meek Mill at a hotel. Picture: PA

Kim Kardashian addressed Kanye West's divorce claims. Picture: Instagram

‘Cap’ is a slang term for lie, meaning he pretty much denied any involvement with the KUWTK star.

Fans and friends of Kanye have expressed worry about the ‘Yeezus’ star for a while now, amid concerns he’s having a serious bipolar episode.

Kim finally broke her silence on all the claims made by her husband, after sharing a lengthy statement on Instagram.

