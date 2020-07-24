Kanye West ‘Threatening To Spill Family Secrets’ If Kim Kardashian Holds Intervention

24 July 2020, 08:58

Kanye West reportedly told wife Kim Kardashian he'd 'spill the family secrets'
Kanye West reportedly told wife Kim Kardashian he'd 'spill the family secrets'. Picture: PA / Getty

Kanye West has reportedly told wife Kim Kardashian he’ll ‘spill the family’s secrets’ if she tries to ‘lock him up’.

Kanye West, who suffers from bipolar disorder, apparently told wife Kim Kardashian he’ll reveal her famous family’s secrets if she stages an intervention.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim released a statement earlier this week claiming there’s ‘nothing the family can do’ as her husband of six years continued to make wild allegations about their marriage and claimed she tried to ‘lock him up with a doctor’ in now-deleted Twitter sprees.

Kim Kardashian Statement: Kanye West's Wife Responds To Divorce Comments

According to the tabloids, Kanye told his wife he’ll ‘live stream’ any attempt from her to ‘lock him up’.

Kim Kardashian released a statement on her husband
Kim Kardashian released a statement on her husband. Picture: PA

A source said: “Kanye is very unwell and everyone’s very worried for him. He’s acting extremely paranoid and seems convinced Kim and Kris Jenner are ‘out to get him’.

“He’s told her that if the Kardashian family try and stage an intervention he’ll live stream it on Twitter and ‘show the world the truth’.

“He’s warned Kim that he knows the family ‘secrets’ and will put them all out there. There’s a lot that isn’t on the reality show - feuds, secret celebrity hook ups, surgery, financial deals and rows within the family.

"But Kim’s only concern at this stage is getting Kanye help and protecting their children. She’s very worried.”

Kanye West claimed he's been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian for two years
Kanye West claimed he's been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian for two years. Picture: PA

It comes after Kim spoke out about her husband’s mental state after he claimed he’s been ‘trying to divorce her since she met with Meek Mill’ in 2018.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Kim explained her family are “powerless” to the situation.

She told her millions of followers: “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

The mother of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm also reminded followers: “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.”

Kanye has also directed some shocking allegations at mother-in-law Kris Jenner, branding her ‘Kriss Jong-Un’ but the momager is yet to comment on the situation.

