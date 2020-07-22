Meek Mill: 5 Things You Need To Know About The Rapper, From Kim Kardashian Rumours To Nicki Minaj Engagement

Kanye West sparked rumours that Kim Kardashian was involved with Meek Mill. Picture: Getty/PA

Meek Mill has been a point of conversation lately following his ex Nicki Minaj’s pregnancy and Kanye West's claims that he and Kim Kardashian were romantically involved, but who is he, what’s his net worth and why did he and Nicki split?

Meek Mill has definitely been a talking point recently after Kanye West shared a series of extraordinary tweets, with one mentioning the fellow rapper.

Kanye, who has caused fans and friends to be concerned about his mental health, following his break-down at his debut presidential rally, has also gone on to speak about Nicki Minaj’s ex in relation to his wife Kim Kardashian.

Nicki Minaj's Ex Meek Mill Posts Shady Comment Under Pregnancy Photo & She Disables Comments

The father-of-four implied that Kim had potentially cheated on him with the ‘Going Bad’ rapper, in a tweet which read: “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform’.”

But what actually happened with Kim and Meek? When did Meek Mill date Nicki Minaj? Here’s everything you need to know about the rapper, including his age and net worth.

Who is Meek Mill and what is his real name?

Meek Mill has had a number of hits over the years. Picture: PA

Meek Mill is a US rapper who has famously worked with other huge artists like Drake, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled and Ella Mai, over the years.

The rapper, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, also released a documentary series on Prime Video called Free Meek, about his battle with the criminal justice system, after he was in and out of prison throughout his career.

What is Meek Mill’s age?

Meek Mill is 33 years old and was born on May 6, 1987.

What is Meek Mill’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the creative is worth around $20million (£15.7million), which he has acquired from a number of music projects and shows.

Did Kim Kardashian cheat on Kanye West with Meek Mill?

Kanye West implied that Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill were involved. Picture: Twitter

Meek Mill is yet to address the claims that he was romantically involved with Kim Kardashian.

However, due to Kanye’s tweets, which also said: “Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog. Kim was out of line,” fans have been waiting for a response from him, with a number of tweets expressing their thoughts on whether or not Kim did ‘cheat’ with Meek Mill.

Kanye West branded Kim 'out of line' for meeting with Meek Mill. Picture: Twitter

Why did Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj break up?

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj had a long on-off relationship. Picture: PA

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj first shared flirty tweets back in 2009/2010, with the rapper saying his ‘goal’ was to 'get' the 'Superbass’ songstress before 'somebody else’ did.

Following his release from prison in 2014, he and Nicki got super close but denied anything more than a friendship.

Their relationship was confirmed in 2015 and a short few months later, Nicki even teased fans with a huge rock on her ring finger, with numerous people speculating that they were engaged.

However, their relationship ended in 2017 and it seems it wasn’t a very amicable end as the pair have made some shady comments about each other since, with the most recent being her ex-boyfriend commenting on a shady post about Nicki’s pregnancy with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

