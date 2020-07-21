Nicki Minaj's Ex Meek Mill Posts Shady Comment Under Pregnancy Photo & She Disables Comments

Nicki Minaj turns off commenting after ex drops shady comment on pregnancy pic. Picture: Instagram @nickiminaj/ Getty Images

Nicki Minaj announced her pregnancy with a series of artistic snaps on Instagram but there was one person who wasn't happy for her, her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill who posted and deleted a shady AF comment.

Nicki Minaj had the world shook announcing her pregnancy with a series of baby bump snaps, but as the 'Trollz' rapper was flooded with congratulation messages, there was one person not so happy about the news- her ex, Meek Mill.

Meek, 33, posted a series of 'no words' emojis and laughing faces under one of Nicki's baby bump snaps in what's a pretty shady move for the 'All Eyes On You' rapper.

Nicki and husband Kenneth Petty, who got married in secret late last year are gearing up to welcome their first child together, and she hasn't yet revealed whether they're expecting a boy or a girl.

He left the comment under one of the snaps Nicki posted taken by photographer David La Chapelle, Nicki which unveiled her glowing bump, surprising many that she's already been pregnant for some months and through a lot of lockdown.

Despite the comment only being up a short time before Meek hastily deleted it, The Shade Room caught a screenshot of it and posted it to their page.

Meek Mill posts and deletes shady comment under Nicki Minaj's pregnancy accouncement. Picture: Instagram/ The Shade Room

As a result, Nicki has now turned off comments under the posts, and this isn't the first dig Meek has taken at his ex and former collaborator since they split on not-so-friendly terms in 2017.

Meek and the 'Side To Side' rapper were in a relationship for two years before calling it quits after a 'series of fights' and have thrown shade at each other on multiple occasions, both through their music and the ultimate shady tool, Twitter.

Nicki's man, Kenneth, and Meek even got into a verbal altercation in a clothing store when they ran into each other in 2019.

