Who Is Ella Mai? Meet The Singer-Songwriter Supporting Ariana Grande On Tour

It was recently announced that singer-songwriter Ella Mai would be joining Ariana Grande on her Sweetener World Tour in Europe.

But who is Ella Mai? Here's the lowdown on the 'Boo'd Up' star...

Who is Ella Mai?

Ella Mai Howell was born on 3 November 1994, making her 24 years old.

She was born to a Jamaican mother and an Irish father, growing up in London for the first 12 years of her life, before moving to New York City.

Later, Ella Mai returned to the UK after graduating high school.

What are her biggest songs?

Ella Mai is best known for her songs 'Boo'd Up', 'Trip' and 'Naked'.

Her self-titled debut album was released in October 2018.

Since breaking into the music industry, Ella Mai has collaborated with DJ Mustard, Chip, Craig David, Chris Brown and more.

Will she be touring with Ariana Grande?

In March 2019, Ariana Grande announced that Ella Mai would be supporting her on her Sweetener World Tour this year.

The 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend' hitmaker tweeted: "honored n excited to have the beautiful n talented @ellamai w us for the european leg of #sweetenertour (sic)"

To which, R&B star Ella Mai replied: "I CANNOT WAIT" with the heart emoji.

