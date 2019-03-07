Ariana Grande 2019 Tour: '7 Rings' Singer Responds After Fans 'Find Set List'

7 March 2019, 10:47 | Updated: 7 March 2019, 10:51

Ariana Grande has responded to fans' questions about her tour set list
Ariana Grande has responded to fans' questions about her tour set list. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande has responded to fans’ questions about her tour set list, after a list of her songs surfaced on Twitter.

Ariana Grande’s global tour kicks off in a matter of days and excited fans have been trying to guess every little detail about what she’s planning, but the ‘7 Rings’ singer has given very little away.

When a photo of what looked like it could be the singer’s set list began to surface on Twitter, Ariana made sure to clear up the speculation.

Ariana Grande Starbucks: ‘Sweetener’ Singer Launches Speciality ‘Cloud Macchiato’ Drink For International Women’s Day 2019

“Here’s the sweetener tour setlist if this pic is real,” one fan tweeted before being shut down by the pop star, who simply replied: “No”.

And when someone else questioned if the speculative list was close to the real thing, she again responded: “No.”

Fans then began begging Ari to share the real set list, but we’re sure you can already guess what her response to that was.

Ariana’s tour kicks off on 18 March at the Times Union Centre in New York, and she’s been teasing fans with details of what they can expect ever since she announced the tour.

It was recently announced who would be supporting the ‘Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored’ hitmaker on the European leg of the tour, with Ella Mai joining Ariana on the road

