Ariana Grande Starbucks: ‘Sweetener’ Singer Launches Speciality ‘Cloud Macchiato’ Drink For International Women’s Day

Ariana Grande is launching her own Starbucks drink. Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande has teamed up with Starbucks to launch the ‘Cloud Macchiato’ in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Ariana Grande has always been the unofficial Queen of Starbucks. So it makes perfect sense that the singer, who's about to embark on her Sweetener World Tour, has teamed up with the coffee giant to launch her own speciality ‘Cloud Macchiato’ drink.

The espresso-based beverage is made with cold whipped foam and a cinnamon caramel drizzle. However, it can also be served hot. Starbucks have described it as 'an airy microfoam frothed cold and blended until smooth, creating layers of creamy texture and flavour, without the cream'.

Ariana Grande & Ex Big Sean Pictured Together Sparking Romance Rumours

I know what you're thinking right now: "SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY!"

On Monday, Starbucks hinted at the collaboration by tweeting some cryptic messages about finding out your “cloud name” along with a picture of a cloud with hidden messages that said “thank you, next.”

We know you've always wanted to know. ☁️ pic.twitter.com/7XmMoQzqEc — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) March 4, 2019

Understandably, fans are freaking out over the collab and can’t wait to order themselves a ‘Grande Ariana’.

The drink is being released on International Women’s Day and Starbucks will also be playing a curated playlist of songs chosen by Ari herself.

Starbucks said in a press release: “Music is an important part of the Starbucks Experience. With more than 4,000 songs in rotation, our store playlists include a wide range of music - from pop to hip-hop, R&B to classical - for our customers and partners to enjoy.

“This week we are excited to share a playlist for International Women’s Day on March 8th. We will also feature a playlist which includes Ariana Grande and some of her favourite songs from March 9th-15th.”

Download Our Free App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News!