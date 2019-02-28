Ariana Grande & Ex Big Sean Pictured Together Sparking Romance Rumours

Ariana Grande pictured with ex Big Sean sparking romance rumours. Picture: Getty Images

Ariana Grande has been photographed with Big Sean leaving a studio in LA together sparking rumours they could be getting back together.

Ariana Grande has been photographed with her ex Big Sean as they drove off from a studio session in LA they were at together, sparking rumours they could be rekindling their former romance.

Ariana Grande and Big Sean together in 2015. Picture: Getty Images

With Toulouse, her pooch, sat on her lap, Ariana can be seen in the passenger side of the car with Big Sean at the wheel, with the ShadeRoom reporting that they were: "In an LA studio together for several hours, and following that, Sean was waiting for her outside and they left together in his car.

The pair dated back in 2014 and they made their public debut at the 2015 Grammy's. Their relationship lasted for about 8 months, and they were actually super cute together and performed their songs such as 'Best Mistake' and 'Right There' together on a number of occasions.

Ariana Grande, Big Sean and Jhene Aiko at the Grammys in 2015. Picture: Getty Images

In Ariana's song thank u, next, she name checks Big Sean and in the video, wrote 'could still get it' beside his photo, which got people wondering if the pair could still have something there.

Although he has been in a relationship with Jhene Aiko for a number of years it is unclear if they have broken up, with Jhene covering up a tattoo of Sean's eyes back in November.

