Ariana Grande Manchester Pride: 7 Rings Singer Confirms Second Surprise Show To Take Place After Pride

Ariana Grande confirmed she has a second surprise for Manchester residents. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande has promised another surprise show for her Manchester fans, after confirming she’ll return to the city for Manchester Pride.

It was announced on Monday Ariana Grande will be returning to Manchester in August to headline the city’s Pride celebrations.

And after some of her younger fans were left upset they wouldn’t be able to attend the show, Ariana confirmed she’ll be making another surprise appearance in the city.

Manchester didn’t appear on the singer’s UK tour dates for her Sweetener tour but they might not be missing out after all.

we are still working on something a little more special for you guys. it takes a while to put these things together but hopefully i can tell you when i see you at pride. i love u. hope that’s alright. 🖤 https://t.co/zSsx57OQDK — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 25, 2019

After the Pride announcement, Ariana tweeted: “We are still working on something a little more special for you guys. It takes a while to put these things together but hopefully I can tell you when I see you at Pride. I love u. Hope that’s alright.”

Ariana’s tweet was in response to a fan who said: “Plz do an actual tour date.”

Fans are now convinced the '7 Rings' songstress could be rounding off her tour with a surprise Manchester performance.

“Wait I’m confused, are you gonna do an actual tour date for Manchester? because i might buy tickets for another show anyways love u [sic],” tweeted one fan.

“Omg so excited I love you with all my heart and so grateful for everything you have done,” tweeted another.”

According to Manchester Evening News, Ariana will announce a bigger headline show to round off her Sweetener world tour.

