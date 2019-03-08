Ariana Grande Tour 2019: Ariana Shares More Details On World Tour In Behind The Scenes Snaps

8 March 2019, 11:07

Ariana Grande has dropped a little hint about the theme for her world tour
Ariana Grande has dropped a little hint about the theme for her world tour. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande is days away from kicking off her global tour, and as the date inches closer the ‘7 Rings’ singer has been teasing fans about what they can expect.

Ariana Grande has fans eagerly awaiting for her world tour to kick off, and the pop star has now shared a few photos from behind the scenes to get us all even more excited.

In one picture uploaded to Twitter alongside the caption: "See you soon", Ariana and her team can be seen in a lowered platform area of the stage all holding hands as she pouts in the centre of them all.

Ariana Grande 2019 Tour: '7 Rings' Singer Responds After Fans 'Find Set List'

Fans were quick to question whether Ari’s theme of the tour involves clouds, as they noticed the staging around her was all pristine white.

“Is the stage white cuz ur on a cloud? [sic]” quizzed one person, as another said: “Cloud stage.”

Ari also posted a picture of her beloved pet dogs, sleeping peacefully on a blanket on the floor.

The behind-the-scenes snaps left fans unable to contain their excitement, with many rushing to tell Ari when they’ll be seeing her on tour.

The ‘God Is A Woman’ singer responded to some of her followers earlier this week, after many thought they’d found the set list on Twitter.

However, the pop icon managed to keep the plans under wraps by replying: “No” to each of their questions.

