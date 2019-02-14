Ariana Grande Lyrics: Who Is 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored' About?

14 February 2019, 10:39 | Updated: 14 February 2019, 14:39

Ariana Grande dropped the video to 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored' last week, and fans have been dissecting the lyrics ever since – but what is the song actually about?

When Ariana Grande’s new album was released last week, Arianators were sent into a frenzy over a few songs in particular and 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored' was just one of them.

The lyrics to 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend' include the words: “You can say I’m hatin’ if you want to, but I only hate on her ‘cause I want you.”

Many listeners have been dying to know who the song is actually about, as in the video the star can be seen lusting over a mystery man, played by Riverdale’s Charles Melton, while he dances with an Ari lookalike.

Ariana Grande said 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend' is a 'fun' track
Ariana Grande said 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend' is a 'fun' track. Picture: Getty / YouTube

However, before she released the album Ariana explained the hit would simply be a “fun” track.

It replaced a track titled 'Remember', after the 25 year old had second thoughts about sharing it with the world.

She previously tweeted: “I added a fun one (lol) to replace one that I decided I don’t think I wanna share w the world. So we back to twelve tracks. I appreciate you understanding in advance.”

The music video also has a huge twist at the end, it finishes with Ariana leaning in to kiss her lookalike.

One fan theory claims the song is Ariana singing to herself, and that it’s more about self-love.

