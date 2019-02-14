Ariana Grande Recorded Three Different Versions Of 'thank u, next' Because She Was "On And Off" With Pete Davidson
14 February 2019, 08:46
Ariana Grande explained during a recent interview that 'thank u, next' was nearly a very different song, due to her relationship with Pete Davidson.
Despite being the ultimate break-up anthem, Ariana Grande admitted that 'thank u, next' could have sounded very differently.
During an interview on The Zach Sang Show, the 'God is a woman' singer said that the titular track from her fifth studio album may have had a happier ending, due to her "on and off" relationship with Pete Davidson - who recently covered up his tattoo of Ari.
The 25-year-old explained "In my relationship by the time things were, like, up and down and on and off and so I didn't know what was gonna happen.
"And then we got back together and so I had to make a different version of it," continued Ari. "And then we broke up again and so we ended up going with that version... There's a version where I was getting married. There's a version where I'm not getting married. There's a version with nothing, we're not talking about anything."
She later went on to say that she decided on the first version, but wanted to cover all of the bases.
Ariana recently dropped her fifth album, 'thank u, next', which fans decided to create flyer for, to help promote.