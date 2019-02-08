Ariana Grande Fan Designs Genius Flyers To Promote 'Thank U, Next' Album

Fan makes interactive Ariana Grande album flyers. Picture: Twitter/@lufftheway

An Ariana Grande fan has created some next level 'Thank U, Next' album flyers complete with QR code's to stream the record and we're seriously impressed.

Ariana Grande's finally dropped the 'Thank U, Next' album, marking this day Ariana Gran-Day, and her fans are out here proving they're the most loyal and determined around by helping their gal promote the album in the most iconic way.

QUIZ: Which Ariana Grande Era Do You Belong To?

SO I MADE A FEW FLYERS TO PASS AROUND AT SCHOOL TOMORROW TO PROMOTE ARIANA AND IM V HAPPY WITH HOW IT TURNED OUT pic.twitter.com/iGD0kboBz6 — lindsey (@lufftheway) February 7, 2019

Twitter user @lufftheway showed off the flyers they'd designed, complete with cover artwork, all of her social handles and most importantly, an actual QR code.

The scanned QR code takes you through to Ari's website to buy and stream the album which is seriously genius.

Ari's album dropped today and includes previously released singles 'Imagine', '7 Rings' and 'thank u, next' as well as brand new tracks 'break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored', 'bloodline' and 'ghostin.'

i’m sorry my posts were late. scooter allison my mom and wendy made speeches and i cant stop crying. i love y’all. i hope u enjoy this album. this music, you guys and my friends saved my life. love u. sry. iight bye. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 8, 2019

She took to Twitter to thank fans and credit them, her friends, and the album for saving her life after a difficult few months that saw the passing of her ex Mac Miller and the break down of her relationship with Pete Davidson.

After seeing the thoughts and creativity that went into these flyers, we can really see why Ariana loves her fans so much.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News