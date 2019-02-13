WATCH: Ariana Grande & Riverdale's Charles Melton On Set Of 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend'

Ariana Grande's let us see behind the scenes of her latest music video that starred Riverdale hottie, Charles Melton.

Ariana Grande just treated the world to another music video for her 'thank u, next' track 'break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored' and has let us into what went on behind the scenes with her and Riverdale star Charles Melton.

As Charles jokingly sniffs her trademark sky high ponytail, Ari whips round and asks: "What're you doin? Are you sniffing?"

Making it 100% clear (as if her latest album and general vibe hadn't hammered the message home enough) Ari jokes to the camera:

"That's how I get the fellas.... just kidding, ain't nobody in my DM's."

Showing their funny friendship behind the scenes of the music video which sees Ari flirt up a storm with a couple, Charles can be heard singing in a clip, and asking if he has 'potential'.

Ari, in true savage style, pauses, before saying: "No."

Charles Melton, AKA Reggie Mantle, has gone public with his relationship to Riverdale co-star Cami Mendes who plays Veronica Lodge after months of fans speculation about their close friendship.

