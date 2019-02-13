WATCH: Ariana Grande & Riverdale's Charles Melton On Set Of 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend'

13 February 2019, 16:27

Ariana Grande's let us see behind the scenes of her latest music video that starred Riverdale hottie, Charles Melton.

Ariana Grande just treated the world to another music video for her 'thank u, next' track 'break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored' and has let us into what went on behind the scenes with her and Riverdale star Charles Melton.

> Instagram Reveal Why Celebs Like Ariana Grande Just Lost Millions Of Followers

As Charles jokingly sniffs her trademark sky high ponytail, Ari whips round and asks: "What're you doin? Are you sniffing?"

Making it 100% clear (as if her latest album and general vibe hadn't hammered the message home enough) Ari jokes to the camera:

"That's how I get the fellas.... just kidding, ain't nobody in my DM's."

Showing their funny friendship behind the scenes of the music video which sees Ari flirt up a storm with a couple, Charles can be heard singing in a clip, and asking if he has 'potential'.

Ari, in true savage style, pauses, before saying: "No."

Charles Melton, AKA Reggie Mantle, has gone public with his relationship to Riverdale co-star Cami Mendes who plays Veronica Lodge after months of fans speculation about their close friendship.

View this post on Instagram

❤️ mine❤️

A post shared by Charles Melton (@melton) on

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez just lost millions of Instagram followers

Instagram Reveal Why Celebs Like Ariana Grande Just Lost Millions Of Followers

News

Ariana Grande gave a rare glimpse into her natural, curly hair

WATCH: Ariana Grande Shows Off Natural Hair In Rare Video & We're Shook
Fans think Ariana Grande dressed up as Cinderella to pay tribute to Mac Miller.

Ariana Grande’s Fans Think Her Grammys Dress Was A Tribute To Mac Miller
Pete Davidson has replaced his Ariana Grande tattoo with the word 'cursed'

Pete Davidson Has Covered His Ariana Grande Tattoo With The Word "Cursed"
Ariana Grande called Mac Miller's GRAMMYs loss 'trash'

Ariana Grande Reacts To Mac Miller's Loss Of 'Best Rap Album' At The GRAMMYs
Ariana Grande says fans and her music saved her life after dark period

Ariana Grande Credits Her Fans & 'Thank U, Next' Album For Saving Her Life

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Ariana Grande is so here for Pete Davidson dating Kate Beckinsale.

Ariana Grande Thinks Her Ex, Pete Davidson, Dating Kate Beckinsale Is “So Cute”

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!