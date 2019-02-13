Instagram Reveal Why Celebs Like Ariana Grande Just Lost Millions Of Followers

On Air Now
13 February 2019, 15:44
Instagram have released a statement after people lost millions of followers including celebrities such as Ariana Grande and
Instagram have finally released a statement about the sudden loss of followers which has seen celebrities such as Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez lose millions from their social media accounts overnight.
Somewhat ironically, in a tweet, Instagram wrote: "We’re aware of an issue that is causing a change in account follower numbers for some people right now. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible."
Fans of the stars took to Twitter to demand to know why their favourite singers had 3 million followers wiped from each of their pages, both originally had 145 million followers.
Although Instagram have only said they're looking into the purge, the Facebook-owned social media company is reportedly going after 'spam, bot, or inactive accounts' in a targeted deleting spree.
Kylie Jenner reportedly lost two million followers (taking her down to 124 million) and Nicki Minaj's Insta also suffered a loss, as well as influencers who had thousands wiped from their accounts.
Beauty blogger James Charles asked: "Why did I just lose over half a million followers @instagram wyd sis."