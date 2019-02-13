Instagram Reveal Why Celebs Like Ariana Grande Just Lost Millions Of Followers

Instagram have finally released a statement about the sudden loss of followers which has seen celebrities such as Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez lose millions from their social media accounts overnight.

Somewhat ironically, in a tweet, Instagram wrote: "We’re aware of an issue that is causing a change in account follower numbers for some people right now. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible."

Instagram release a statement after celebrities lose millions of followers. Picture: Twitter

Fans of the stars took to Twitter to demand to know why their favourite singers had 3 million followers wiped from each of their pages, both originally had 145 million followers.

Ariana Grande recently matched Selena Gomez to have 145 million followers. Picture: Instagram

Fans wonder why Ariana Grande just lost three million followers. Picture: Twitter

Although Instagram have only said they're looking into the purge, the Facebook-owned social media company is reportedly going after 'spam, bot, or inactive accounts' in a targeted deleting spree.

Kylie Jenner reportedly lost two million followers (taking her down to 124 million) and Nicki Minaj's Insta also suffered a loss, as well as influencers who had thousands wiped from their accounts.

Beauty blogger James Charles asked: "Why did I just lose over half a million followers @instagram wyd sis."

James Charles asks why he just lost half a million Instagram followers. Picture: Instagram

