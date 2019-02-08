Ariana Grande Steals A Man's Girl In 'break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored' Video

Ariana Grande fantasises about breaking up a couple in her music video for 'break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored'.

Ariana Grande's most recent album, 'thank u, next', caused shocked after she dropped the track list, with one single called 'break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored'.

On the day she dropped her fifth studio album, she also released the accompanying music video.

Ariana Grande released the video for 'break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored' in February 2019. Picture: Getty

During the video, Ari looks effortlessly flawless as she struts into a club, where she's invited to join a couple - one of whom who looks just like Ari, with her iconic ponytail.

Ariana then begins to fantasise about pushing the man to one side and dancing with him, before she's invited to a house-party back at theirs.

Things soon escalate, as Ari sings "You can say I'm hatin' if you want to. But I only hate on her 'cause I want you," but when the '7 rings' singer joins them in the hot tub, she makes her move - ending up kissing the Ariana lookalike, instead of the boyfriend.

Ariana Grande dropped her album, 'thank u, next', in February 2019, despite saying she was taking a break from music in October 2018. She is set to tour 'thank u, next' with her fourth album, 'Sweetener'.

Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next' is her fifth studio album. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande - 'break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored' Lyrics:

[Verse 1]

You got me some type of way (Hmm)

Ain't used to feelin' this way (Mmm-mmm)

I do not know what to say (Yeah, yeah)

But I know I shouldn't think about it

Took one f***in' look at your face (Hmm)

Now I wanna know how you taste (Mmm-mmm)

Usually don't give it away (Yeah, yeah)

But you know I'm out here thinkin' 'bout it

[Pre-Chorus]

Then I realized she's right there

And I'm at home like, "Damn, this ain't fair"

[Chorus]

Break up with your girlfriend

Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

You can hit it in the mornin' (Mornin')

Yeah, yeah, like it's yours

I know it ain't right

But I don't care (Care)

Break up with your girlfriend

Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

[Verse 2]

This sh*t always happens to me (Yeah)

Why can't we just play for keeps? (Mmm-mmm)

Practically on my knees (Yeah, yeah)

But I know I shouldn't think about it

You know what you're doin' to me

You're singin' my songs in the streets, yeah, yeah

Actin' all innocent, please

When I know you're out here thinkin' 'bout it

[Pre-Chorus]

Then you realized she's right there (Yeah)

And you're at home like, "Damn, she can't compare"

[Chorus]

Break up with your girlfriend

Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

You can hit it in the mornin' (In the mornin')

Yeah, yeah, like it's yours

I know it ain't right

But I don't care (I don't care, yee)

Break up with your girlfriend (With your girlfriend)

Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

[Post-Chorus]

With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend

With your girlfriend

With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend

[Bridge]

You can say I'm hatin' if you want to

But I only hate on her 'cause I want you

Say I'm trippin' if you feel that

But you without me ain't right (Ain't right)

You can call me crazy 'cause I want you

And I never even ever f***in' met you

Say I'm trippin' and it ain't right

But you without me ain't nice (Ain't nice, yeah)

[Chorus]

Break up with your girlfriend (With your girlfriend)

Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

You can hit it in the mornin' (Hit in the mornin', yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, like it's yours

I know it ain't right

But I don't care (Care, yeah)

Break up with your girlfriend (With your girlfriend)

Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

[Post-Chorus]

With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, baby, girlfriend

With your girlfriend

With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend

With your girlfriend