Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Relationship: Are They Getting A Divorce And How Long Have They Been Together?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been married since 2014. Picture: PA / Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been married for six years and there’s now growing speculation the couple are getting a divorce.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s relationship is often in the headlines, especially amid growing concerns the couple are getting a divorce.

Kim Kardashian Is ‘Leaning’ On Kourtney Following Kanye West’s Controversial Tweets

The showbiz pair have been together since their close friendship turned romantic, but when did they get married and did Kim cheat on Kanye with Meek Mill? Here’s what we know about the couple…

Are Kanye West and Kim Kardashian getting a divorce?

A few days after his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina, Kanye embarked on a Twitter rant claiming he’s been ‘trying to divorce Kim' since she "met Meek Mill to discuss 'prison reform'."

His shocking since-deleted statement came amid reports their marriage is under strain and had been ‘living apart’ following months of being ‘at each other’s throats’ throughout lockdown.

How long have Kanye West and Kim Kardashian been together?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started dating in 2011. Picture: Getty

Kim and Kanye have been together since 2011, but have known each other since 2003 when they met through mutual friends.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was dating Ray J at the time, but Kanye later confessed he “knew I wanted her to be my girl for a time.”

When did Kanye West and Kim Kardashian get married?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West married in Florence. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim and Kanye got married on May 24 2014, one year after welcoming daughter North, now seven.

Their wedding was an extravagant, two-day celebration which began at Valentino Garavani’s home outside of Paris before guests were flown by private jet the following day to Florence, Italy where the reality TV queen wore a stunning Givenchy gown to walk down the aisle.

Did Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split?

Kim and Kanye have not split in the time that they’ve been together, but recently have begun to face rumours their relationship is becoming strained.

Kim explained to Vogue in 2019 things got tough when her husband's bipolar medication didn’t work.

She said: “For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is.”

However, she said they "definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them."

Kim said she does everything she can to support her husband and calm the situation.

Did Kim Kardashian cheat on Kanye West with Meek Mill?

Meek Mill and Kim Kardashian met in 2018 to discuss prison reform. Picture: Getty

Within a lengthy Twitter rant Kanye quickly deleted, Kanye implied wife Kim had been unfaithful with rapper Meek Mill when they met in 2018.

He sensationally said to his 30 million followers: “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform’ [sic].”

How many kids do Kim and Kanye have?

Kim and Kanye have four children together. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim and Kanye have four kids; North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one.

The 39-year-old told The View in 2019 their household is 'wild but complete'.

