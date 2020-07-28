Kim Kardashian Has Tearful Reunion With Kanye West For The First Time Since Divorce Claims

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reportedly hadn't seen each other 'in two weeks'. Picture: PA/Twitter

Kim Kardashian flew to Wyoming to reunite with her husband Kanye West after he claimed he’d been ‘trying to divorce her for two years’.

Kim Kardashian has met up with Kanye West for the first time since he shared a string of tweets with extraordinary claims about his marriage and the Kardashian family.

In photos obtained by a tabloid, the SKIMs owner was spotted breaking down in tears while having a discussion with her husband, in the car.

Proof Kim Kardashian And Meek Mill Met Up Emerges Following Kanye West’s Divorce Claims

This is also the first time the mother-of-four has seen the rapper since he claimed he had been ‘trying to divorce Kim for two years’ after she met with Meek Mill ‘for prison reform’, back in 2018.

According to People, the reality star arrived in Cody, Wyoming, where Kanye owns a $14million (£11million) ranch and has been staying at for two weeks.

Kanye West recently told fans he had been 'trying to divorce' Kim Kardashian. Picture: Twitter

Kim Kardashian had a tearful reunion with Kanye West. Picture: Instagram

A source revealed to the publication that 'as soon as Kim got to the ranch, she and Kanye came out together in his car’.

They added: "Kim is hysterically crying. [She] hasn’t seen Kanye for weeks.

"She is very emotional about everything and also exhausted. She feels very hurt by Kanye.

"She has tried to reach him multiple times and he just ignores her. It’s all a bad situation."

Kanye West apologised to Kim Kardashian on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

"She decided to fly to Cody to speak to him in person. She doesn’t want to be ignored anymore,” they added.

This comes after Kanye issued an apology to his wife, on Twitter, apologising for speaking about a private family matter, in which he told fans at a presidential rally that they considered aborting their first daughter, North.

He penned: "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

"I did not cover her like she has covered me. Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me [sic]."

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!