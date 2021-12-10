Miley Cyrus Shades Kim Kardashian’s New Romance As She Serenades Pete Davidson

By Capital FM

Miley Cyrus serenaded Pete Davidson during her appearance on The Tonight Show, making reference to his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Miley Cyrus may have just subtly (and playfully) thrown shade at Pete Davidson’s new romance with Kim Kardashian.

It all started when the songstress appeared on The Tonight Show alongside the SNL star and took to the stage to serenade Kim’s new beau, joking that ‘it should have been me’.

Referencing the string of PDA dates Pete and Kim have enjoyed over the past few weeks, Miley sang her own rendition of Yvonne Fair’s ‘It Should Have Been Me’ as she changed the lyrics to fit the new A-list star couple’s romance.

She sang: “I said, it should have been me — ohhhhh, it should been me, Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me?"

Miley Cyrus serenaded Pete Davidson amid his romance with Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

Miley Cyrus serenaded Pete Davidson on The Tonight Show. Picture: Alamy

Miley continued: “It should have been me in that Lamborghini leaving that nice restaurant."

The date Miley was referring to was one of the stars’ most talked about since Pete was spotted with a pretty obvious hickey on his neck!

Pete reacted to Miley’s lyrics by playfully laughing off the Kim references.

The Hannah Montana star went on to explain that once upon a time, she and Pete even got matching tattoos!

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been 'dating' since October. Picture: Alamy

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have enjoyed a string of dates together recently. Picture: Alamy

After Miley and Pete worked alongside each other on a sketch in a 2017 episode of Saturday Night Live, they got matching ink with the words ‘We Babies’, referencing their sketch as they were dressed as rapping babies.

However, Pete admitted that he later lasered off the tattoo, which he had removed along with an array of his other pieces of body art.

This comes after Kim and Pete first sparked dating rumours in October, months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West, while the comedian had previously dated Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor.

