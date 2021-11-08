Kardashian Fans Convinced Pete Davidson Dating Kim Is Kris Jenner Publicity Stunt

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s alleged romance has fans wondering if they’re the real deal.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are the couple that no one saw coming this year after it was heavily rumoured that the A-list stars had started dating.

It all started when Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February, was spotted holding hands with the SNL star on a rollercoaster ride in California recently.

The pair have since reportedly enjoyed a string of dates together and now some fans are convinced that Kim’s momager Kris Jenner is behind the alleged romance, with many branding their dates a ‘publicity stunt’.

The speculation that the Kim and Pete ‘dating’ is a result of 'how hard Kris Jenner works' came after a publication published a now-deleted story claiming that the pair were just generating some buzz for the forthcoming new Kardashian show on Hulu.

Kim Kardashian recently hosted Saturday Night Live. Picture: Getty

Some fans think Kris Jenner is behind Kim's romance with Pete. Picture: Alamy

The family ended their famous stint on Keeping Up With The Kardashians after 20 seasons earlier this year and announced shortly after that they are working on a new show which will be on Hulu and Star on Disney Plus.

Filming is already said to have begun for the new series, with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement reportedly being filmed for the show.

Many fans have taken to Twitter to speculate about whether or not Pete and Kim are the real deal, with one writing: “I’m not buying this whole Kim K and Pete relationship. It’s a PR stunt conjured up by Kris Jenner herself.”

“Pete and Kim was clearly a pr stunt and y’all ate it up [sic],” penned another.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been 'enjoying a string of dates'. Picture: Alamy

Some fans think Kris Jenner setup the Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating rumours. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

“Kim and Pete is so obviously a PR stunt but I’m also here for it,” shared a third.

However, according to TMZ, the A-listers haven’t been around cameras while enjoying their string of dates in New York City.

The outlet said: “We spoke with production sources who tell us Kim wasn't filmed or followed one time by Hulu cameras during her entire trip to NYC, much less during any encounters with Pete."

Kim and Pete are yet to publicly address their new romance.

