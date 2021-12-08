Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence After Tristan Thompson ‘Welcomes Third Baby’ With Another Woman

8 December 2021, 11:35

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Khloe Kardashian has spoken out after news broke that Tristan Thompson had allegedly welcomed his third child.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Khloe Kardashian has finally broken her silence following the rumours surrounding Tristan Thompson.

The NBA star reportedly ‘welcomed his third child’ with another woman, who is thought to have given birth to a bay boy on December 2.

Khloe Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Relationship Amid Split Rumours

Tristan’s alleged third baby mama, Maralee Nichols, is now also reportedly suing the professional basketball player for child support.

Just days after the scandal supporting Tristan unfolded, Khloe took to Twitter to speak out following the situation.

Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence after Tristan Thompson allegedly welcomed his third child
Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence after Tristan Thompson allegedly welcomed his third child. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram
Khloe Kardashian shares True, 3, with Tristan
Khloe Kardashian shares True, 3, with Tristan. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

She simply shared a post thanking her fans for their support after she received an array of kind messages from her followers.

Khloe tweeted: “I love you, thank you,” alongside a heart and kiss emoji.

Despite only sharing a few words, fans had a lot to say in response to the Good American founder.

One person replied: “Just be strong. Hurt is hurt. I don't know how another person could intentionally want to hurt their partner. He's not worthy of u. Trust. Rooting for you [sic].”

Khloe Kardashian thanked fans for their support following the Tristan Thompson scandal
Khloe Kardashian thanked fans for their support following the Tristan Thompson scandal. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

“You are beautiful Khloe and you don't need a man to validate you. You definitely deserve better and True is blessed because she has you. Sending lots of love and hugs your way,” tweeted another fan.

A third added: “Allow yourself to feel so you can heal..Then place your focus on the example you want to set for True..This too shall pass.”

This comes just a few days after Khloe, who shares three-year-old daughter True with Tristan, shared a cryptic post to her Instagram Stories about being ‘the best person you can be’.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Travis Scott has denied liability for the Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott Denies Liability For Astroworld Tragedy As He Requests To Dismiss Lawsuit

Frankie Bridge is set to make 'millions'

I'm A Celeb's Frankie Bridge Is Already Flooded With Lucrative Brand Deals

Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about how motherhood has changed her

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Got Emotional Talking About Her Twin Babies

The Jingle Bell Ball is back for 2021

How To Watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2021

Ed Sheeran got candid on Quizface

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Weighs In On One Direction's Hiatus On Capital's Quizface

Olivia Wilde was spotted supporting Harry Styles' 'Pleasing' brand

Olivia Wilde Supports Boyfriend Harry Styles’ ‘Pleasing’ Beauty Brand

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld takes on Forfeit Bullseye

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Takes On Capital's Forfeit Bullseye

Exclusive
Little Mix respond to hiatus rumours

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

Exclusive
Tom Grennan has a family connection to Niall Horan

WATCH: Tom Grennan & Niall Horan Have A Surprising Family Connection

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran wanted to join One Direction

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Reveals He Wanted To Be In One Direction

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her