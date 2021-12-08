Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence After Tristan Thompson ‘Welcomes Third Baby’ With Another Woman

Khloe Kardashian has spoken out after news broke that Tristan Thompson had allegedly welcomed his third child.

Khloe Kardashian has finally broken her silence following the rumours surrounding Tristan Thompson.

The NBA star reportedly ‘welcomed his third child’ with another woman, who is thought to have given birth to a bay boy on December 2.

Tristan’s alleged third baby mama, Maralee Nichols, is now also reportedly suing the professional basketball player for child support.

Just days after the scandal supporting Tristan unfolded, Khloe took to Twitter to speak out following the situation.

Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence after Tristan Thompson allegedly welcomed his third child. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian shares True, 3, with Tristan. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

She simply shared a post thanking her fans for their support after she received an array of kind messages from her followers.

Khloe tweeted: “I love you, thank you,” alongside a heart and kiss emoji.

Despite only sharing a few words, fans had a lot to say in response to the Good American founder.

One person replied: “Just be strong. Hurt is hurt. I don't know how another person could intentionally want to hurt their partner. He's not worthy of u. Trust. Rooting for you [sic].”

Khloe Kardashian thanked fans for their support following the Tristan Thompson scandal. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

I love you ❤️ thank you 💋 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 8, 2021

“You are beautiful Khloe and you don't need a man to validate you. You definitely deserve better and True is blessed because she has you. Sending lots of love and hugs your way,” tweeted another fan.

A third added: “Allow yourself to feel so you can heal..Then place your focus on the example you want to set for True..This too shall pass.”

This comes just a few days after Khloe, who shares three-year-old daughter True with Tristan, shared a cryptic post to her Instagram Stories about being ‘the best person you can be’.

