Khloe Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Relationship Amid Split Rumours

Khloe Kardashian has set the record straight amid speculation that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had ended their relationship.

Khloe Kardashian has slammed rumours that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have ‘split’.

It all started when a leaked W Magazine cover of her little sister and her beau claimed that the pair are ‘not a couple and haven’t been for two years’.

The feature even went on to label Kylie and Travis, who are expecting their second child together, a ‘modern family’.

Khloe Kardashian hit out at the Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split rumours. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together. Picture: Alamy

However, Khloe was quick to set the record straight on the rumours in a fan’s TikTok, which was spotted by @commentsbycelebs on Instagram.

Hitting out at the rumours, the Good American founder penned: “Wow I don’t know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple.”

The W Magazine cover was said to have been scrapped due to the Astroworld tragedy, which left 10 people dead.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share daughter Stormi together. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Travis is reportedly facing a $2billion (£1.5billion) lawsuit over the festival tragedy, which took place last month.

The parents of three-year-old Stormi have been quiet on social media following the tragic incident, which happened two months after Kylie confirmed she’s pregnant with her second child with the rapper.

The makeup mogul is thought to be expecting their second baby around February some time next tear.

