Khloe Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Relationship Amid Split Rumours

7 December 2021, 11:06

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Khloe Kardashian has set the record straight amid speculation that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had ended their relationship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Khloe Kardashian has slammed rumours that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have ‘split’.

It all started when a leaked W Magazine cover of her little sister and her beau claimed that the pair are ‘not a couple and haven’t been for two years’.

The feature even went on to label Kylie and Travis, who are expecting their second child together, a ‘modern family’.

Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Post After Tristan Thompson 'Welcomes Third Child’

Khloe Kardashian hit out at the Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split rumours
Khloe Kardashian hit out at the Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split rumours. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together. Picture: Alamy

However, Khloe was quick to set the record straight on the rumours in a fan’s TikTok, which was spotted by @commentsbycelebs on Instagram.

Hitting out at the rumours, the Good American founder penned: “Wow I don’t know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple.”

The W Magazine cover was said to have been scrapped due to the Astroworld tragedy, which left 10 people dead.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share daughter Stormi together
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share daughter Stormi together. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Travis is reportedly facing a $2billion (£1.5billion) lawsuit over the festival tragedy, which took place last month.

The parents of three-year-old Stormi have been quiet on social media following the tragic incident, which happened two months after Kylie confirmed she’s pregnant with her second child with the rapper.

The makeup mogul is thought to be expecting their second baby around February some time next tear.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Ed Sheeran got candid on Quizface

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Weighs In On One Direction's Hiatus On Capital's Quizface

Olivia Wilde was spotted supporting Harry Styles' 'Pleasing' brand

Olivia Wilde Supports Boyfriend Harry Styles’ ‘Pleasing’ Beauty Brand

Here's how you can watch the Harry Potter reunion in the UK

How To Watch The Harry Potter Reunion In The UK

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett

Molly-Mae Hague's Instagram comments were filled with the same comment about Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague's Comments Are All Filled With The Same Comment About Tommy Fury

Taylor Swift is no longer a nominee for 'SOUR'

Why Taylor Swift Was Removed As A Nominee On Olivia Rodrigo's Album

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld takes on Forfeit Bullseye

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Takes On Capital's Forfeit Bullseye

Exclusive
Little Mix respond to hiatus rumours

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

Exclusive
Tom Grennan has a family connection to Niall Horan

WATCH: Tom Grennan & Niall Horan Have A Surprising Family Connection

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran wanted to join One Direction

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Reveals He Wanted To Be In One Direction

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her