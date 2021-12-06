Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Post After Tristan Thompson 'Welcomes Third Child’

6 December 2021, 12:58

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Khloe Kardashian has posted ‘life advice’ after it was reported that Tristan Thompson’s rumoured third child was born.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Khloe Kardashian has been the centre of headlines with Tristan Thompson recently after it was reported that the NBA star ‘welcomed his third child’ with another woman.

The basketball player, who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Khloe, is allegedly being sued for child support by personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who apparently welcomed her baby boy on December 2.

The Kardashian Sisters Want To Set Khloé Up With A Friend Of Pete Davidson's

Maralee claimed the baby was conceived during Tristan’s 30th birthday celebrations back in March, when he was still in a relationship with the Good American founder.

Just days after news of the lawsuit broke, Khloe took to her Instagram Stories to share a cryptic quote about life lessons.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson ended their romance in the summer
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson ended their romance in the summer. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram
Khloe Kardashian shared a cryptic quote on Instagram following the news of Tristan Thompson's alleged third child
Khloe Kardashian shared a cryptic quote on Instagram following the news of Tristan Thompson's alleged third child. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

The post read: “Life advice: Always be the best person you can be. Be kind even when you’re tired. Be understanding even when you’re angry… Be the greatest person you can possibly be and when you mess up, make up for it in the next moment or minute or day.

“One thing you should never do? Never spend your time trying to prove to anybody that you’re great, your actions will speak for themselves and we only have limited time on this earth, don’t waste it. 

“If someone doesn’t see your light, don’t worry. Like moths, good people are attracted to flame and to light, and they will come.”

The court documents from Maralee’s lawsuit, which were obtained by MailOnline, claim that Tristan said in a declaration that he and the personal trainer had sexual intercourse multiple times at a hotel after attending a party together.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share daughter True together
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share daughter True together. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram
Tristan Thompson is reportedly being sued by a woman who claims he's the father of her child
Tristan Thompson is reportedly being sued by a woman who claims he's the father of her child. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Although she claimed they had an affair that lasted over five months, Tristan denied the claim and said they had only been intimate on that occasion.

Maralee is now suing the NBA star for child support as well as medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs, in addition to costs of the child such as clothing, nappies and formula.

This isn’t the first time Tristan has faced cheating allegations and lawsuits from women claiming to be involved with him, with him most recently being called out by an Instagram model in June.

Khloe and Tristan, who called off their romance in the summer, have had a turbulent relationship since they first started dating in 2016, shortly after he welcomed his first child Prince with ex, Jordan Craig.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Who is set to make the most during the hiatus?

This Little Mixer Is Set To Earn Billions As The Band Gears Up To A Break

Lil Nas X was joined by Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne & more in this iconic TikTok!

Lil Nas X Made The Most Epic TikTok With Stars Including Olivia Rodrigo & Avril Lavigne

Olivia Rodrigo is going on tour...

Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR Tour Is Coming To The UK

BTS' members have their own Instagram accounts

Your Guide To BTS Members’ Individual Instagram Accounts

Perrie Edwards' son Axel taking his first steps has warmed our hearts!

Perrie Edwards Shares Adorable Video Of Baby Axel Trying To Walk For The First Time

Camilla Thurlow and Jaimie Jewitt are expecting another baby!

Camilla Thurlow & Jamie Jewitt Reveal They're Expecting Baby Number Two In Cute Video

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld takes on Forfeit Bullseye

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Takes On Capital's Forfeit Bullseye

Exclusive
Little Mix respond to hiatus rumours

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

Exclusive
Tom Grennan has a family connection to Niall Horan

WATCH: Tom Grennan & Niall Horan Have A Surprising Family Connection

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran wanted to join One Direction

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Reveals He Wanted To Be In One Direction

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her