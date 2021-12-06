Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Post After Tristan Thompson 'Welcomes Third Child’

Khloe Kardashian has posted ‘life advice’ after it was reported that Tristan Thompson’s rumoured third child was born.

Khloe Kardashian has been the centre of headlines with Tristan Thompson recently after it was reported that the NBA star ‘welcomed his third child’ with another woman.

The basketball player, who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Khloe, is allegedly being sued for child support by personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who apparently welcomed her baby boy on December 2.

Maralee claimed the baby was conceived during Tristan’s 30th birthday celebrations back in March, when he was still in a relationship with the Good American founder.

Just days after news of the lawsuit broke, Khloe took to her Instagram Stories to share a cryptic quote about life lessons.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson ended their romance in the summer. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian shared a cryptic quote on Instagram following the news of Tristan Thompson's alleged third child. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

The post read: “Life advice: Always be the best person you can be. Be kind even when you’re tired. Be understanding even when you’re angry… Be the greatest person you can possibly be and when you mess up, make up for it in the next moment or minute or day.

“One thing you should never do? Never spend your time trying to prove to anybody that you’re great, your actions will speak for themselves and we only have limited time on this earth, don’t waste it.

“If someone doesn’t see your light, don’t worry. Like moths, good people are attracted to flame and to light, and they will come.”

The court documents from Maralee’s lawsuit, which were obtained by MailOnline, claim that Tristan said in a declaration that he and the personal trainer had sexual intercourse multiple times at a hotel after attending a party together.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share daughter True together. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Tristan Thompson is reportedly being sued by a woman who claims he's the father of her child. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Although she claimed they had an affair that lasted over five months, Tristan denied the claim and said they had only been intimate on that occasion.

Maralee is now suing the NBA star for child support as well as medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs, in addition to costs of the child such as clothing, nappies and formula.

This isn’t the first time Tristan has faced cheating allegations and lawsuits from women claiming to be involved with him, with him most recently being called out by an Instagram model in June.

Khloe and Tristan, who called off their romance in the summer, have had a turbulent relationship since they first started dating in 2016, shortly after he welcomed his first child Prince with ex, Jordan Craig.

