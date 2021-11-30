The Kardashian Sisters Want To Set Khloé Up With A Friend Of Pete Davidson's

Kourtney and Kim have taken Khloé's love life into their own hands... Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram/Getty

The Kardashian clan have taken it upon themselves to find Khloé a love interest within their current social circles.

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian have recently found love, and now they want to set up their younger sister Khloé with a beau too!

The internet was sent into a whirlwind when Kim, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, seemingly confirmed their romance as they stepped out in public hand in hand.

Kourtney has been getting serious with Travis Barker all summer, with the pair ultimately getting engaged in October!

Now, the sisters reportedly want to share the love and set up the Good American founder with up a friend of their new partners.

The Kardashian sisters are on the lookout for Khloé's next flame. Picture: Getty

A source revealed to this tabloid that Kim and Kourtney are "actively looking for a mutual friend of Pete and Travis".

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian stars run in the same circles as their new beaus, with the Blink 182 drummer and SNL actor sharing a similar group of friends.

The insider told the publication: "They want to bring Khloé in the mix and are actively looking for a mutual friend of Pete and Travis to possibly start dating Khloe."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been dating since December 2020. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson rumours began to whirr in October 2021. Picture: Instagram/@flavorflavofficial

They went on to talk about the sister's tight-knit friendship: "Kim’s relationship with Kourtney is sisterly... but could always be better. It has gotten much better now that they both are involved in new relationships with mutual friends Pete and Travis."

"They all joke that it is unfortunate that Machine Gun Kelly is taken because they would all try to hook him up with Khloé in a heartbeat."

Khloé Kardashian's sister want to set her up. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé, 37, began dating Tristan Thompson, 30, in 2016 with the pair having an on-again-off-again relationship in the years following.

The reality star and basketball player share a 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, but called time on their romance over the summer.

