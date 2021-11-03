Scott Disick And Kourtney Kardashian Share Rare Interaction Amid Travis Barker Engagement

Scott Disick commented on one of Kourtney Kardashian's posts amid her Travis Barker engagement. Picture: Alamy

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian sweetly interacted over a photo of their daughter, Penelope.

Following Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker, the Poosh star and her ex, Scott Disick just had their first public interaction.

Despite Scott allegedly ‘struggling’ with the news of Kourtney’s engagement, the exes have remained amicable for their kids.

Kourtney and Scott had a rare interaction on social media about their nine-year-old daughter, Penelope, and it was super wholesome.

The eldest Kardashian sister shared a snap of Penelope dressed as the iconic Cher Horowitz from the classic 1995 flick, Clueless.

Penelope Disick dressed up as Cher from Clueless for Halloween. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

She captioned it: “As if,” which was Cher’s signature saying during the movie.

Not long after, Scott commented on the photo, with another inside reference from the classic film, writing: “O Cher, don’t forget she can’t keep driving her jeep without her drivers License.”

Scott has been keeping a low profile since the news broke of Kourtney and Travis’ engagement, with reports claiming he was ‘beside himself’ about the news.

An insider told E! at the time that Scott ‘knew it was coming’, however, he’s still ‘really sad about it and is feeling low’.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick had a sweet interaction over a snap of their daughter. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian share three kids together. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, another source told People he is ‘not happy about the engagement’, adding: “Scott never approved of Kourtney dating Travis. He has struggled with their relationship.

"He always had this idea that he and Kourtney would eventually get back together. He was pretty shocked when he found out that she was dating Travis."

Kourtney and Scott co-parent their three children; Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

