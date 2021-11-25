Kanye West Admits He ‘Made Mistakes’ In Marriage And Wants Kim Kardashian Back

By Capital FM

Kanye West is hopeful he and Kim Kardashian will rekindle their relationship.

Kanye West has expressed his wish to reunite with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

The Yeezy star stopped by Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event to drop off 1,000 meals for skid row and made a speech about his reality TV star ex and their four children.

In a video shared on Twitter, the ‘Donda’ rapper can be heard telling the audience that he hopes to reconcile with Kim.

He said: “The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed and all these relationships we've made mistakes. I've made mistakes.”

Kanye West made a speech about how he 'made mistakes' in his marriage to Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids together. Picture: Instagram

Kanye continued: “I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today for whatever reason- I didn't know I was gonna be standing right here- I didn't know I was gonna be in front of this mic."

He went on to call out streaming services E! and Hulu, which both aired shows about the Kardashians.

The rapper added: “I'm here to change that narrative. I'm not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I'm not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family.I am the priest of my home.

"I have to be next to my children as much as possible, so when I'm out of the house I got a house right next to the house.”

Kanye West said he hopes to reconcile with Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

Ye had something to say about his family today 🕊💙 pic.twitter.com/7TS9jUVGVJ — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) November 24, 2021

Kanye went on to say that he’s ‘doing everything to be right next to the situation’ after Kim filed for divorce earlier this year.

He went on to say he ‘needs to be back at home’, adding: "If the enemy can separate Kimye, there's gonna be millions of families that feel like that separation is okay.”

This comes after Kim seemingly 'confirmed' she's dating Pete Davidson after a series of dates, while Kanye has been romantically linked to model Vinetria.

