Khloe Kardashian ‘Sued’ For Sharing Photos Of Bella Hadid In Jeans From Her Good American Line

26 November 2021, 12:34

Khloe Kardashian is allegedly being sued for sharing photos of Bella Hadid in her own brand’s jeans.

Khloe Kardashian, who is the founder of Good American, is reportedly being sued for sharing pictures of Bella Hadid wearing the brand’s jeans

The mother-of-one is said to be facing a lawsuit over the now-deleted photos, which was originally posted on Khloe’s Instagram account back in 2017.

According to InTouch, Khloe is being sued by Alo Photography, who claim they own the rights to side-by-side snaps, which shows Bella wearing a leather jacket and a pair of distressed black Good American jeans.

Kanye West Admits He ‘Made Mistakes’ In Marriage And Wants Kim Kardashian Back

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly being sued for sharing photos of Bella Hadid in Good American jeans
Khloe Kardashian is reportedly being sued for sharing photos of Bella Hadid in Good American jeans. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram
Bella Hadid was sporting Good American Jeans in the photos
Bella Hadid was sporting Good American Jeans in the photos. Picture: @bellahadid/Instagram

Khloe originally captioned the post: “My baby @bellahadid is rocking her @goodamerican denim!! I love you Bella baby.”

The supermodel had commented underneath the snap with a crown and red heart emoji, adding: “Love YOU!!!!!”

Alo Photography has argued that Khloe used the photos to ‘promote’ her business by resharing them to her own account, which now has almost 200 million followers.

Alo Photography are said to be suing Khloe Kardashian
Alo Photography are said to be suing Khloe Kardashian. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

The document reportedly reads: “Upon information and belief, the infringements increased traffic to the account and, in turn, caused the defendant to realise an increase in its merchandise sales [for Good American],” with them adding that ‘a large number of people have viewed’ the photos.

The images have now been removed from Khloe’s account however, Alo Photography is apparently seeking an injunction to ban the Kardashian and her Good American brand from using any of their photos on their social media accounts in future.

The Photography company are also reportedly seeking to recover damages and profits ‘attributable to the infringements’.

