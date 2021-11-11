Kourtney Kardashian Accuses Kim Of ‘Copying’ Her And Travis Barker With Pete Davidson Romance

By Capital FM

Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly claimed that her relationship with Travis Barker has been overshadowed by Kim’s alleged new romance with Pete Davidson.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly accused her younger sister Kim of ‘copying’ her relationship with Travis Barker amid claims the SKIMS owner is ‘dating’ Pete Davidson.

Kourtney’s romance with the Blink-182 drummer has been in the spotlight since they began their relationship at the start of the year, and she now allegedly feels Kim and her new beau are ‘competing’ with her.

Kardashian Fans Convinced Pete Davidson Dating Kim Is Kris Jenner Publicity Stunt

As per this tabloid, an insider told Heat that Kourtney thinks Kim is just dating Pete ‘for attention’.

They said: “Kim is desperate to find a new relationship and she’s not ruling anyone out.”

Kourtney Kardashian has accused Kim of 'copying her romance' with Travis. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has reportedly been on a 'string of dates' with Pete Davidson. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

The source continued: “But Kourtney thinks it’s all talk, and she’s just doing this for attention and to compete with her.

"Kourtney has really been enjoying her moment in the spotlight after years of being on the sidelines and feels as though Kim can’t let her have it, even for a minute."

The insider also added that Kim has been ‘loving’ the attention from the SNL star.

Kim and Pete first sparked dating rumours when they were pictured holding hands on a rollercoaster ride in California earlier this month.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in October. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is rumoured to be dating Pete Davidson. Picture: Alamy

While some fans are convinced Kim and Pete’s alleged romance is a simple publicity stunt for the Kardashians’ new Hulu and Disney Plus Star show, other reports have claimed that Kim is said to be ‘falling’ for the comedian.

This is the first relationship the mother-of-four is rumoured to be in since filing for divorce from her husband of six years, Kanye West, in February.

Kimye have remained amicable and have spent time together as a family with their four kids since their split earlier this year.

Kim and Pete are yet to confirm or deny the dating rumours.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital