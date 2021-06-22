Why Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Split Again As Drake's Wild Party Claims Emerge

The reason behind Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's recent split. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram/@realtristan13

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship is said to be over again nearly one year after reconciling.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have called off their relationship once again.

The reality star and her NBA beau are said to have broken up a few weeks ago, with news of their split coming just hours after reports claim he was spotted ‘entering a bedroom with three women’ at an event hosted by Drake.

The event was held to celebrate celeb security guard Nessel "Chubbs" Beezer’s birthday, with a number of stars in attendance on June 17, one of whom was Tristan.

According to tabloids, the basketball star was seen entering a bedroom with three women, with a source claiming: “Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up.”

Tristan Thompson allegedly was spotted with 'three women' at Drake's party. Picture: @realtristan13/Instagram

“They stayed in the room behind closed doors for at least 30 minutes. When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked dishevelled,” they added.

However, according to a number of reports, Khloe and Tristan had called things off weeks before the Bel Air house party, with a source telling E! News that their rekindled romance actually came to an end ‘very recently’ over ongoing trust issues.

The insider said: “They had been working through the cheating rumours for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired.

“Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She's done and says she will not go back."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have split again. Picture: Getty

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian share daughter True. Picture: @realtristan13/Instagram

The pair have remained amicable to co-parent their daughter, True, with the source adding: "They have been co-parenting and have seen each other several times in the last week with True, but are not romantically together."

Tristan has faced cheating rumours in recent months, following model Kimberly Alexander claiming that Tristan is the father of her son.

Another recent incident saw Instagram model Sydney Chase call out Tristan after claiming she had a fling with him on more than one occasion last year, while he was still dating Khloe.

