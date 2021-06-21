Khloé Kardashian Announces She’s Had One Nose Job On 'KUWTK' Reunion

Khloé Kardashian spoke out about plastic surgery Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

By Capital FM

Khloé Kardashian got candid about plastic surgery on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion episode.

On Sunday, Khloé Kardashian spoke openly about her image in part two of the long-awaited Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion.

The Good American owner spoke with host, Andy Cohen, about the internet’s continuous commentary on her ‘changing looks’.

What’s Really Going On Between Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson?

Andy asked The Kar-Jenner clan what false stories are most written about themselves, Khloé responded: “Well, for me, everyone says ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant?’”

The 36-year-old took the moment to talk about her looks, self-image and the surgeries she's had – finally putting the rumours to rest.

Khloé Kardashian gets real about her changing looks on KUWTK finale. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

The mum-of-one stated clearly on the show: "I’ve had one nose job.

"Everyone gets so upset. Like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me, you’re the first person in an interview that has asked me about my nose."

She went on to divulge some details on the procedures she has, in fact, had: "I’ve done injections. Not really Botox, I’ve responded horribly to Botox."

Khloé Kardashian got candid on Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé opened up about how throughout the run of the show, the media attention began to impact her confidence and self-image.

She told Cohen: “When the show first started, I was very secure. And then, during the first couple seasons, I became insecure because of the public.

"I became insecure because of everybody else telling me."

The reality star admitted that she felt her sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian received 'blatant' preferential treatment throughout their careers due to their looks.

However, Khloé did say that she is on a self-love journey, explaining that her confidence goes "up and down" – we hope that it continues to go on the up!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital