Kim Kardashian Admits Marriage Regret Revealing She Was Almost A ‘Runaway Bride’

Kim Kardashian revealed she 'felt pressured' to marry Kris Humphries. Picture: PA/@kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian opened up about her previous marriage to Kris Humphries on the Kardashians reunion episode with Andy Cohen.

Kim Kardashian opened up about her love life during the Kardashians reunion episode, revealing she was almost a “runaway bride”.

The SKIMS owner, who was joined on the show by sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and their momager Kris Jenner, talked about some of her romantic regrets, detailing her past marriages and revealing she wishes she was “only married once”.

Kim explained to host Andy Cohen that she got cold feet before her 2011 wedding to NBA star Kris Humphries, but felt like there was no way to back out of it.

Recalling that time in her life, Kim said: “I used all our production money on the wedding."

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries were married for 72 days in 2011. Picture: Getty

“I felt pressured, I felt like I was going to let everyone down," she added.

Kim’s mother Kris weighed in on what happened ahead of her daughter’s second marriage, which famously lasted 72 days.

Kris said she advised Kim to call things off, saying: “I said, 'Listen, if you really don't want to do this, I don't think you should do it.'

However, Kim admitted she was afraid of how people would react, adding: "I thought, 'OK, we're filming this for a TV show. If I leave, I'm going to be known as the runaway bride forever. It's going to be a huge joke.'"

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian admitted she wishes she was 'only married once'. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Recalling the moment she knew she’d make a mistake, Kim said of her and Kris’ honeymoon: “I was like, 'Sh*t, I think I made the wrong decision.

“And then I went back to New York and I was miserable."

The mother-of-four went on to reveal that she felt her “first real marriage” was to Kanye West, who she filed for divorce from in February after six years.

Kim first got married at the age of 19 in 2000 to music producer Damon Thomas, with the pair later divorcing in 2004.

