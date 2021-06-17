Meet Host Andy Cohen As He Interviews The Kardashians On Reunion Show

17 June 2021, 17:37

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Andy Cohen is one of the most legendary figures in reality TV - here’s everything you need to know about him as he hosts the Kardashians reunion episode.

Anyone who’s obsessed with reality TV will know who the legendary Andy Cohen is.

The TV and radio host is set to be interviewing the Kardashians during their iconic reunion show, as Keeping Up With the Kardashians wraps after 20 seasons.

Andy has been a huge figure in the life of talk shows and reality TV over the years, so much so, that we’re obsessed every time we see he’s the host for something - so now the Kardashian-Jenners are involved, we know it’s about to get juicier!

The Biggest Kardashian Jenner Feuds, Scandals & Dramatic Moments

Get to know Andy Cohen, including his age, net worth and most notable work…

Andy Cohen is set to interview the Kardashians for their reunion show
Andy Cohen is set to interview the Kardashians for their reunion show. Picture: E!

Andy Cohen’s age

Andy was born on June 2, 1968, making him 53 years old.

He is one of reality TV fans' most fave hosts after being in the industry for decades!

Andy Cohen is widely known for his work with the Real Housewives franchise
Andy Cohen is widely known for his work with the Real Housewives franchise. Picture: PA

Andy Cohen’s net worth

According to a number of outlets, Andy has a net worth of an impressive $50 million (£35.9 million).

This can be attributed to his years as a TV and radio presenter as well as being the executive producer of Bravo’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Andy Cohen has a son named Benjamin
Andy Cohen has a son named Benjamin. Picture: @bravoandy/Instagram
Andy Cohen appeared in Lady Gaga's 'G.U.Y.' music video
Andy Cohen appeared in Lady Gaga's 'G.U.Y.' music video. Picture: YouTube

Andy Cohen’s TV and hosting history

Here’s a list of some of his most memorable TV appearances, where you may have seen Andy before:

  • Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion show
  • Real Housewives reunion shows (he also serves as executive producer to the Real Housewives franchise)
  • Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
  • Love Connection
  • Vanderpump Rules

He also appeared in Lady Gaga’s music video for G.U.Y. and had a cameo as himself on Riverdale!

