Meet Host Andy Cohen As He Interviews The Kardashians On Reunion Show

17 June 2021, 17:37
Andy Cohen is one of the most legendary figures in reality TV - here’s everything you need to know about him as he hosts the Kardashians reunion episode.
Anyone who’s obsessed with reality TV will know who the legendary Andy Cohen is.
The TV and radio host is set to be interviewing the Kardashians during their iconic reunion show, as Keeping Up With the Kardashians wraps after 20 seasons.
Andy has been a huge figure in the life of talk shows and reality TV over the years, so much so, that we’re obsessed every time we see he’s the host for something - so now the Kardashian-Jenners are involved, we know it’s about to get juicier!
Get to know Andy Cohen, including his age, net worth and most notable work…
Andy was born on June 2, 1968, making him 53 years old.
He is one of reality TV fans' most fave hosts after being in the industry for decades!
According to a number of outlets, Andy has a net worth of an impressive $50 million (£35.9 million).
This can be attributed to his years as a TV and radio presenter as well as being the executive producer of Bravo’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
Here’s a list of some of his most memorable TV appearances, where you may have seen Andy before:
He also appeared in Lady Gaga’s music video for G.U.Y. and had a cameo as himself on Riverdale!
