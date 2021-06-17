The Biggest Kardashian Jenner Feuds, Scandals & Dramatic Moments

17 June 2021, 16:42 | Updated: 17 June 2021, 16:45

The most memorable moments from Keeping Up With The Kardashians
The most memorable moments from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Picture: Getty/E!
Capital FM

By Capital FM

As Keeping Up With The Kardashians comes to an end after 20 seasons, we’ve rounded up some of the biggest family feuds and most iconic moments from the show.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is undoubtedly one of the easiest shows to get hooked on and fans have been binge-watching the series since it first aired in 2009.

After 20 seasons of getting to know the family antics between Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, Rob, Scott and Kris, it’s safe to say we’ve all been invested AF in the reality show!

The series will always be known for the hilarious moments but maybe more primarily; the drama.

So, as a throwback for you, we’ve rounded up some of the biggest Kardashian feuds and moments that took place on the show.

Let’s take a look…

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

The Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal

Probably one of the biggest scandals to have featured on the 20 seasons of KUWTK is the drama between Khloe, Tristan and Jordyn.

Fans will remember the shock after finding out Tristan had kissed Kylie’s former BFF Jorydn while dating Khloe.

It’s now two years later and Tristan and Khloe have rekindled their romance, while Kylie and Jordyn are still thought to have cut ties.

However, Kris reached out to Jordyn recently by sending her a PR box for her latest product launch, so maybe they’ve buried the hatchet after all?

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were BFFs before the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were BFFs before the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

When Kim lost her earrings in the ocean

One of the most iconic moments in KUWTK history was when Kim lost her diamond earring in the ocean and became an ever-lasting meme because of it.

Let’s not forget the scene that happened during the family’s vacation to Bora Bora, back when Kim was with her ex-husband Kris Humphries, who she was famously married to for 72 days.

The moment led to Kim being super annoyed at Kris (until they found the earring again), while Kourtney was left side-eyeing her sister, telling her the now-iconic line: “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

Kim Kardashian's diamond earring scene is one of the most memorable KUWTK moments
Kim Kardashian's diamond earring scene is one of the most memorable KUWTK moments. Picture: E!/YouTube

The Kim and Drake affair rumours & ongoing Kanye feud

One that seems to be still pretty ongoing is the odd feud between Kimye and Drake.

It all started when rumours circulated back in 2018 that the Canadian rapper had an affair with Kim, with a number of lyrics alluding to their alleged romance.

He even went on to name-drop Kanye in his song ‘Wants and Needs’ earlier this year, reigniting the rumours.

Drake has alluded to having an affair with Kim Kardashian in his song lyrics
Drake has alluded to having an affair with Kim Kardashian in his song lyrics. Picture: PA
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have a daughter together
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have a daughter together. Picture: PA

The Kylie, Rob and Blac Chyna feud

The one fight that made us realise just how small the dating world is when you’re a celeb is the feud between the Kardashians and Blac Chyna.

OG Kardashian fans will know that Kylie famously dated rapper Tyga years ago, while he already shared a child with Blac Chyna.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga were thought to have dated from 2014-2017
Kylie Jenner and Tyga were thought to have dated from 2014-2017. Picture: Getty

Things really got close for comfort when Kylie’s brother Rob went on to date Blac Chyna and the duo now have a daughter of their own together - Dream Kardashian.

However, following Rob and Chyna's spit, there’s still a pretty big ongoing rift going on between the exes as they’re in a back and forth legal battle.

We told you it was messy!

