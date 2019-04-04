Are Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods Friends Again? Jordyn Hints They’ve Put Tristan Thompson Scandal Behind Them

There are clues Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods may have patched things up. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ lifelong friendship appeared to come to an abrupt end last month, when it emerged Jordyn had kissed Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

Jordyn Woods admitted kissing Khloe Kardashian’s now-ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson in an emotional interview last month, following days of rumours the duo had “hooked up” at the basketball player’s house party.

As Khloe continued to share cryptic messages on Instagram about how betrayed she felt, Jordyn and Kylie’s close friendship appeared to come to an end, with Jordyn even moving her belongings out of Kylie’s home where she once lived in the guest house.

But weeks later it seems the girls may be beginning to repair their bond, as they don’t seem to have completely cut each other out of their lives.

One telling sign Kylie is no longer livid at her best friend is that she has kept Jordyn in the header photo on her Twitter profile, which is a campaign shot from their joint makeup range for Kylie Cosmetics.

Also, Jordyn’s mum Elizabeth apparently left a comment of three red hearts on Kylie’s recent photo of Stormi on Twitter, and we all know when you fall out with a bestie, your mum falls out with them too.

Jordyn Woods liked Kylie's Instagram post of Stormi walking. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

And when Kylie posted an adorable video on Instagram of baby Stormi clutching a Hermes bag and walking with her dad Travis Scott, Jordyn liked it, which may hint the tension between the former besties is easing.

The social media clues come amid reports Kylie is doing her best to stay out of the drama, one month after Khloe branded the 21 year old “the reason my family broke up”.

