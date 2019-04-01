Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Babysat By YouTuber JoJo Siwa

1 April 2019, 12:46 | Updated: 1 April 2019, 12:48

North West hung out with her idol, JoJo Siwa on Sunday
North West hung out with her idol, JoJo Siwa on Sunday. Picture: YouTube / JoJo Siwa

Kim and Kanye's daughter Northie was babysat by her YouTube hero, JoJo Siwa - and she was loving life!

North West, 5, looked absolutely thrilled to be spending the day with her YouTube hero, JoJo Siwa on Sunday.

The play date came after Kim Kardashian tweeted that North was obsessed with the internet sensation, 15.

North West's 7 Year Old 'Boyfriend' Denied By Kim Kardashian After 'Boo'd Up' Post

Kim Kardashian dropped North West off at YouTuber JoJo Siwa's house
Kim Kardashian dropped North West off at YouTuber JoJo Siwa's house. Picture: YouTube / JoJo Siwa

From there, they built up a relationship, which led to Kim entrusting JoJo with her eldest daughter for the day.

In the video shared by JoJo, Kim called out 'You know my number' to her daughter, before leaving her in the teenager's care.

North then said she didn't know her mum's mobile number, but she did know her phone password - which she then shared with JoJo's 9.3million followers.

Kicking off the day by making slime, JoJo was an instant hit with Northie.

North was having a vlast while making slime with JoJo
North was having a vlast while making slime with JoJo. Picture: YouTube / JoJo Siwa

The two of them then explored JoJo's bedroom - complete with its very own unicorn slide!

The fun-fuelled day was topped off with a dress-up session, as they donned rainbow coloured outfits and wigs.

JoJo let North wear one of her many colourful hair bows
JoJo let North wear one of her many colourful hair bows. Picture: YouTube / JoJo Siwa

North West even climbed into the Nickledeon star's custom turquoise BMW.

The video has already got over 1million views. You can watch the video below.

