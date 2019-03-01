Red Table Talk: Khloé Kardashian Brands Jordyn Woods A Liar & Says She's The Reason Her Family Broke Up

Jordyn Woods branded a liar by Khloe Kardashian after Red Table Talk interview. Picture: Twitter/Red Table Talk

Khloé Kardashian has branded Jordyn Woods a liar for claiming her and Tristan Thompson only 'kissed' and slammed her breaking up her family in a brutal tweet.

Khloé Kardashian has called out Jordyn Woods for 'lying' on her Red Table Talk interview which just dropped and said she's the reason her family has broken up after she admitted to cheating with Tristan Thompson.

Jordyn Woods branded a liar by Khloé Kardashian. Picture: Twitter

The reality star wrote: "Why are you lying @jordynwoods?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, instead of calling me privately to apologise first, at least be honest about your story. BTW you are you the reason my family broke up!"

The highly anticipated Red Table Talk interview has finally aired, where Jordyn admits to kissing Tristan, but nothing more, and says her relationship with Kylie Jenner has suffered after it 'all went too far', but denies sleeping with Tristan.

Jordyn has taken responsibility for the incident but says that she has received an unjust amount of hatred for what went down.

Jordyn Woods has set the record straight on Red Table Talk. Picture: Red Table Talk

The 21-year-old says that she was drunk during the evening but not 'black out' and says that she and Tristan only kissed on the lips on her way out of his house.

Jordyn has apologised to Khloé and said that she is willing to take a lie detector to ensure that the mother of True is reassured she is telling the truth.

Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

Tweeting about why she hasn't addressed Tristan publicly, she wrote: "Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child".

"Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY".

"If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well".

