Drake Fuels Kim Kardashian Affair Rumours After Name-Dropping Kanye West In ‘Wants And Needs’

5 March 2021, 14:41

Drake has sent fans wild over his cryptic lyrics about Kanye West.
Drake has sent fans wild over his cryptic lyrics about Kanye West. Picture: PA/Twitter

Drake has mentioned Kanye West in his new song ‘Wants and Needs’ and fans are now convinced he has reignited rumours about his alleged affair with Kim Kardashian.

The 34-year-old ‘God’s Plan’ rapper dropped his EP, Scary Hours 2, last night and the lyrics in his track ‘Wants and Needs’ left people searching for answers about his alleged relationship with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

What Kim Kardashian Is Keeping In Divorce Settlement Amid Kanye West Split

In the song, he raps: “Yeah, I probably should go link with Yeezy I need me some Jesus / But soon as I start confessin’ my sins, he wouldn’t believe us.”

This comes after it was widely speculated in 2018 that Drizzy and Kim had a short fling after Kanye had revealed to rapper Pusha T that Drake had a secret son, while Pusha T later exposed this information.

Drake name-dropped Kanye West in 'Wants and Needs'.
Drake name-dropped Kanye West in 'Wants and Needs'. Picture: Instagram

A number of fan theories in the past have suggested that many lyrics taken from Drake’s 2018 album, Scorpion, alluded to the mother-of-four, who has recently filed for divorce from Kanye West.

The rapper’s ‘In My Feelings’ song famously repeats the line, “Kiki, do you love me?”, with many making reference to Kiki being a nickname Kim's sisters sometimes call her.

Drake has also previously rapped about taking an “UberX to Hidden Hills” to “give me somethin’ I can feel”, in his bop ‘Can’t Take a Joke’, poking fun at the proximity of his home and Kimye’s Calabasas mansion.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting divorced after nearly seven years of marriage.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting divorced after nearly seven years of marriage. Picture: PA
Fans were speculating about what happened between Kim Kardashian and Drake.
Fans were speculating about what happened between Kim Kardashian and Drake. Picture: Twitter

Another reference fans have conspired about is his lyrics, “I crept down the block, made a right, cut the lights, paid the price,” in his and Travis Scott’s track ‘Sicko Mode’, with many thinking this is again alluding to Kim’s neighbouring house.

Fans have now taken to Twitter to comment on the situation, with one writing: “Lmaoo, I know @kanyewest just heard that verse on @Drake new song bruh. @KimKardashian had a lil entanglement [sic].”

“Wait wait waaaaiiitt.... @Drake said “I prolly should go link with Yeezy, I need me some Jesus. But soon as I started confessing my sins, he wouldn’t believe us....” Enough is enough. @KimKardashian wtf happened?!?! Someone gotta just say it.. What are the sins drake speaks of?!? [sic],” shared another.

Kim and Kanye are yet to comment on the new track.

