What Kim Kardashian Is Keeping In Divorce Settlement Amid Kanye West Split

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are dividing their property and assets. Picture: PA

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have started the process of deciding how to separate their assets following their divorce.

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West last month, after nearly seven years of marriage.

It appears the pair’s split is well and truly underway with the high-profile couple now making decisions about how they are set to divide their assets.

According to TMZ, Kim will keep their Calabasas mansion that the couple shared so that their four children - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm - can continue to live in their family home.

The SKIMS owner was reportedly keen to keep the Hidden Hills mansion, where she has been staying recently, as her family all live closeby.

Kim Kardashian is set to keep the couple's Calabasas home. Picture: Instagram

Despite the $60million home being a huge passion project for the Yeezy star over the years, it is said that he has decided to move out as he has no real ties to the area.

Whereas, it is likely he will continue to live at the couple’s huge ranch in Wyoming, where has been staying during the couple’s turbulent part of their relationship.

The couple’s divorce papers were recently obtained by this publication and made reference to the prenup the couple had in place ahead of their marriage, which is the ultimate decider of how they will split their assets and property.

As well as the aforementioned ranch and Calabasas home, the couple is known to have a second ranch in Wyoming, as well as an apartment in Miami.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in the middle of their divorce settlement. Picture: PA

According to Forbes, Kimye also own $5 million in art, $4 million worth of vehicles, a staggering $3.2 million in jewellery and a further $300,000 worth of livestock.

It has not yet been reported how the couple will settle the remainder of their assets.

However, the documents did state that Kim had cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason behind their split, and she is seeking joint custody of their kids, as she and Kanye are both happy to co-parent.

