What Kim Kardashian Is Keeping In Divorce Settlement Amid Kanye West Split

4 March 2021, 10:36

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are dividing their property and assets.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are dividing their property and assets. Picture: PA

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have started the process of deciding how to separate their assets following their divorce.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West last month, after nearly seven years of marriage.

It appears the pair’s split is well and truly underway with the high-profile couple now making decisions about how they are set to divide their assets.

Who Is Richer Kim Kardashian Or Kanye West? Inside Their Assets As They Divorce

According to TMZ, Kim will keep their Calabasas mansion that the couple shared so that their four children - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm - can continue to live in their family home.

The SKIMS owner was reportedly keen to keep the Hidden Hills mansion, where she has been staying recently, as her family all live closeby.

Kim Kardashian is set to keep the couple's Calabasas home.
Kim Kardashian is set to keep the couple's Calabasas home. Picture: Instagram

Despite the $60million home being a huge passion project for the Yeezy star over the years, it is said that he has decided to move out as he has no real ties to the area.

Whereas, it is likely he will continue to live at the couple’s huge ranch in Wyoming, where has been staying during the couple’s turbulent part of their relationship.

The couple’s divorce papers were recently obtained by this publication and made reference to the prenup the couple had in place ahead of their marriage, which is the ultimate decider of how they will split their assets and property.

As well as the aforementioned ranch and Calabasas home, the couple is known to have a second ranch in Wyoming, as well as an apartment in Miami.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in the middle of their divorce settlement.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in the middle of their divorce settlement. Picture: PA

According to Forbes, Kimye also own $5 million in art, $4 million worth of vehicles, a staggering $3.2 million in jewellery and a further $300,000 worth of livestock.

It has not yet been reported how the couple will settle the remainder of their assets.

However, the documents did state that Kim had cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason behind their split, and she is seeking joint custody of their kids, as she and Kanye are both happy to co-parent.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Christine Quinn is pregnant with her first baby

Christine Quinn Confirms She’s Pregnant And Shows Baby Bump For The First Time

Tommy Fury challenges Jake Paul to a boxing match as they mock each other online

WATCH: Tommy Fury Mocks Jake Paul In Molly-Mae's Extensions As Boxing Match Expected

Moxie has an all-star cast.

Netflix’s Moxie Cast: From Josephine Langford & Hadley Robinson To Patrick Schwarzenegger

TV & Film

Little Mix have helped each other through 'worst times of their life' while in band

Little Mix Have Endured The 'Worst Times Of Their Lives' While In Band

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's parents Maggie and Patrick

Who Are Billie Eilish’s Mum And Dad? Inside Her Bond With Her Parents

Molly-Mae Hague's Instagram giveaway took place in September last year.

Molly-Mae Hague Under Fire For Breaking Rules With 'Unfair' Instagram Giveaway

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Awkwafina spoke about replacing Harry Styles as Prince Eric

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot