Inside Kanye West’s Wyoming Ranch With Acres Of Land And Two Lakes

Kanye West is residing at his Wyoming ranch as his divorce from Kim Kardashian gets underway. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly getting a divorce, with Kim dropping the bombshell while her husband was on his Wyoming Ranch.

Kanye West is believed to have been staying at his Wyoming ranch for some time now, fuelling the reports he and wife Kim Kardashian are getting a divorce following months of separation rumours.

Kim is believed to have spent the majority of her time at their home in LA with their kids; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, which is about a two-hour plane ride away from where their rapper dad has been staying.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Calabasas House, Millions Of Dollars & Priceless Gifts At Stake As 'Divorce Imminent'

Wyoming is also where beauty blogger Jeffree Star recently purchased a property, fuelling those wild internet theories he and Kanye are in a secret relationship.

Kim Kardashian and her family have spent many mini breaks at the Wyoming ranch. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim and Kanye's daughter North had her 7th birthday celebrations at the ranch. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim and Kanye bought their Wyoming property in 2019 for £11.4 million, using it as a family retreat from their busy lives in LA.

It spans over 3,000 acres of land, has two lakes, a horse barn, cattle ranch and its own private mountain range.

Kim and Kanye's ranch has cattle and horses. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The Kardashian-Wests have two acres of land at their Wyoming ranch. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Meet North’s Freesian horse. We have 14 gorgeous Freesians on the ranch. pic.twitter.com/TO87I25YKJ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 29, 2020

Over the months, Kim has shared multiple photos from their family visits there, with the kids trekking out into the hills on quad bikes and firework displays in their own back garden.

It’s the ideal location for entertaining in a post-pandemic world too, with a restaurant, 10 cabins, and an event building.

Kanye West has been residing at their Wyoming ranch. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The Kardashian-Wests loved it so much they bought a second ranch for £11.6 million, a property with 6,700 acres of land, five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three cabins for any guests.

Kim told Jimmy Fallon their vacay spot was the perfect place for a mini break, saying: "I envision summers, I envision some weekends. We love Wyoming, it's always been such an amazing place."

We can see why Kanye doesn’t want to leave!

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip