Who Is Richer Kim Kardashian Or Kanye West? Inside Their Assets As They Divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce is set to be an expensive one, but who is worth more than who and which of their expensive assets are at stake?

By Kathryn Knight

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in the process of one of the most expensive celebrity divorces after months of speculation the couple were splitting up following almost seven years of marriage.

The pair’s break-up is said to be an amicable one, but they’ll have to divide their assets, including their Calabasas home and their Wyoming ranch, regardless.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids together. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim and Kanye, parents to children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, have their own businesses; KKW Beauty and Yeezy, which they will likely retain ownership of, but things get more blurred when it comes to their property portfolio.

Here’s a breakdown of the Kardashian-Wests’ assets as they begin their divorce…

Kanye West is richer with a net worth of $1.3 billion

Most of Kanye’s net worth is wrapped up in his trainers brand Yeezy, with the famous sneakers costing over £140 per pair.

Kanye owns 100% of the shoe brand, which is made and distributed by Adidas and receives about 11% of Yeezy’s annual revenue according to Forbes, which was around $1.3 billion in 2019 alone.

Most of Kanye West's funds are tied up in Yeezy. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian’s net worth: $780 million

Kim might have a smaller fortune to her name than husband Kanye, but her businesses, such as KKW Beauty and Skims, are easier to liquidate.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has a 72% stake in her makeup brand KKW Beauty, which is worth around $500 million.

She boosted her income from the brand when she sold 20% of the brand to cosmetics company Coty for $200million in 2020.

She’s also raked in an eye-watering fortune from starring in KUWTK for 13 years, multiple modelling deals and brand endorsements, which Forbes claim total around $250 million.

Kim and Kanye West have two ranches in Wyoming. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim and Kanye’s joint assets

The couple own a collection of homes and have a fair few mortgages together, including their Calabasas mansion in LA, their Miami apartment and two ranches in Wyoming.

Forbes also reveal they have $5 million in art, $4 million worth of vehicles, $3.2 million in jewellery and $300,000 worth of livestock.

Who gets to keep what will depend on the terms of their prenup, which they signed before they got married in 2014.

