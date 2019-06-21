Kylie Jenner 'Throws Shade' At Jordyn Woods Ahead Of Tristan Thompson Cheating Episode On KUWTK

Kylie Jenner and the rest of the Kardashians are preparing for the next scandalous episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The forthcoming episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will see Khloe Kardashian learn about ex Tristan Thompson being unfaithful with their close family friend and Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods.

When it emerged in March this year Jordyn had kissed Tristan at a house party, the Kardashians were in the headlines for weeks, and fans will finally get to see the drama play out in the new episodes of KUWTK.

Kylie was left as equally devastated by the fact her life-long best friend had betrayed their family but has now seemingly distanced herself from Jordan, and as the family prepare for the scenes to air the mother of Stormi Webster has made her thoughts on the situation clear.

Appearing to throw shade at Jordyn in a recent Instagram post, Kylie shared a photo of herself sat on her garden table with a glass of wine in hand and a bowl of strawberries, captioning it: “Another day another episode of me minding my own business.”

Travis Scott’s girlfriend looked as glamorous as always in the snap, posing in a high-rise white swimsuit and chunky matching trainers.

Kylie stayed silent for weeks when the news of Jordyn and Tristan’s kiss emerged, but in the latest trailer for KUWTK the 21 year old can be seeing telling her sisters she’s now “scared” of her former best friend.

She said: “I called her and she didn’t really say anything. She was just like, you know, crying the whole time. And I was just telling her, ‘I’m like scared of you now. Like, you’re capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face’.”

Kylie Jenner captioned this with 'another day of minding my own business'
Kylie Jenner captioned this with 'another day of minding my own business'. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Meanwhile, Khloe told her family she knew what Tristan was capable of but “never in a million years thought that’s who she was”.

As well as seeing Khloé breaking down at the news Tristan has cheated on her for the second time, we’ll also get to see all the action as it plays out – from family members finding out, Kourtney ringing her sisters to break the terrible news, and Kylie slamming her former friend for hurting the family.

As Kim sits in that famous green screen interview chair, she receives a phone call from Kourtney who reveals, “Jordyn said that they did make out” as the beauty queen gasps.

Kylie then recounts back to her older sisters, Kim and Khloe, what she seemingly told Jordyn: "You can do whatever, but when it affects my family, that's when it's a problem."

We can’t wait to see the drama unfold!

