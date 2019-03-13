Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Had Disagreed About Marriage Before He Cheated On Her

13 March 2019, 10:07

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson disagreed over marriage plans.
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson disagreed over marriage plans. Picture: Instagram

Tristan Thompson had said he wasn’t ready for marriage before he was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian with Jordyn Woods.

It looks like Tristan Thompson’s cheating ways weren’t the only bone of contention in his relationship with Khloe Kardashian – sources say the couple disagreed about marriage before their split.

Tristan Thompson Hasn’t Seen Khloe Kardashian Or Daughter True Since Valentine’s Day

According to insiders, Khloe wanted to secure the perfect family unit for her and daughter True Thompson by tying the knot to Tristan – but he wasn’t ready to take that step.

A source told the tabloids, “Tristan did not want to be a husband, he just wasn't ready. Khloe could see the cracks starting to appear in their relationship when Tristan didn't want to get married.

"She wanted the perfect family set up for their daughter True, but Tristan was not ready to be all that Khloe wanted."

Khloe had apparently been desperate to make things work after forgiving him for cheating on her for the first time while she was pregnant.

The source added, “He said he had changed, but it wasn't meant to be. After True was born Khloe had hoped they would eventually get married and have more kids like Kim [Kardashian] and Kanye [West].

"She soon discovered Tristan just wasn't up for it  - and Khloe had to shelve plans for marriage and another baby."

They added that Khloe was also expecting other women to come forward with tales of Tristan’s bad behaviour, explaining, “Since the split, Khloe has found out a lot about what Tristan was up to when they were together.

“She’s had messages – who knows if they’re true – filling her in on some details about other women he’s been spending time with."

Sounds like Khloe is better off without him.

