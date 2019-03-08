Tristan Thompson Hasn’t Seen Khloe Kardashian Or Daughter True Since Valentine’s Day

8 March 2019, 15:34

Khloe Kardashian and baby True haven't seen Tristan Thompson since Valentine's Day.
Picture: Instagram

As well as cheating on her with Jordyn Woods, Khloe Kardashian’s ex has done nothing to see their daughter in almost a month.

Following the horrendous news of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian with her little sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods, sources report he’s also not made an effort to see his daughter since.

Khloe Kardashian's Sister Kourtney Was The One Who Broke The News To Her That Tristan Thompson Had Cheated With Jordyn Woods

Khloe and Tristan share baby daughter True Thompson, but sources close to the family have claimed that he hasn’t made an effort to see her since Valentine’s Day.

A source told Hollywood Life, “Tristan is doing nothing to fix things with her, or to see his daughter True. He hasn’t seen her since before Valentine’s Day.

"Khloe is telling friends that Tristan tries to look like this involved, hands-on dad but is more of a parent when he feels like it instead. [He likes to] do his own thing."

They added that Khloe had also encouraged Tristan to see his other child, his two-year-old son Prince. They explained, “Khloe would constantly try to get him see his son, more frequently when they were together, too.

“[She] feels sad for his kids as she feels like they need their father.”

Here’s hoping Tristan makes an effort to see his children, regardless of what’s going on with him and Khloe.

