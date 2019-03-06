Khloe Kardashian's Sister Kourtney Was The One Who Broke The News To Her That Tristan Thompson Had Cheated With Jordyn Woods

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson share a baby daughter. Picture: instagram

Khloe Kardashian’s big sister Kourtney Kardashian was the one who broke the news to her that Tristan Thompson had cheated with Jordyn Woods, it has been revealed.

Khloe Kardashian found out about Tristan Thompson cheating on her with Jordyn Woods through her big sister, Kourtney.

According to US Weekly, Jordyn, who admitted Tristan did kiss her during her highly anticipated Red Table Talk interview last week, originally told Khloe she would attend the party in order to ‘make sure none of the girls stayed over’.

Jordyn Woods Before And After: We Take A Look At Her Transformation Over The Years

However, later in the night, a party goer called Larsa Pippen, a close friend of the Kardashian sisters, to tell her that Jordyn had ‘made out’ with the basketball player.

Kourtney then made the decision to call Khloe and tell her what had gone down.

Who else is secretly hoping the conversation was filmed for the next series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians so we can hear exactly what went down?

Download Our Free App For All The Latest Kardashian News!