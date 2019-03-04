Jordyn Woods Before And After: We Take A Look At Her Transformation Over The Years

4 March 2019, 14:59

Jordyn Woods's transformation throughout the years
Jordyn Woods's transformation throughout the years. Picture: Instagram/@JordynWoods

Jordyn Woods has been Kylie Jenner's ride or die since they were teenagers and like Ky, she's gone through a serious glow up through the years and now boasts an impressive 9 million Instagram followers.

Jordyn Woods has had a serious Hollywood glow up from her years as a relatively unknown BFF to Kylie Jenner to one of the most famous faces on the planet after her recent scandal where she admitted to kissing Khloé Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson.

As a professional plus-sized model, she's long since championed body positivity whatever your size, and fans were surprised back in 2018 when she had her trademark tooth gap closed in.

The 21-year-old looks much different than when she was first thrust into the public eye back in 2014.

  1. One of the latest selfies Jordyn took shows how her look has transformed from her teenage years with Kylie Jenner

    Jordyn Woods takes a selfie for Instagram in 2019
    Jordyn Woods takes a selfie for Instagram in 2019. Picture: Instagram/@JordynWoods

    Jordyn recently went on holiday with BFF Kylie Jenner and daughter, Stormi, who she has been very involved in raising since she was born a year ago. It was also reported that she had been living on Kylie's property up until the story about her and Tristan Thompson surfaced, although this hasn't been confirmed.

  2. Jordyn has hit back at critics of her losing weight as a representative of the plus-size modelling comunity

    Jordyn Woods in summer of 2018
    Jordyn Woods in summer of 2018. Picture: Instagram/@JordynWoods

    Jordyn hit back at critics who came after her for losing weight as someone who was representing the 'plus-size' community, telling a UK tabloid: "I feel like body positivity is loving your body and loving yourself to be the best version of yourself".

  3. When Jordyn posted pictures with her gap closed, she had to defend herself again

    Jordyn Woods 'fixed' her gap in 2018
    Jordyn Woods 'fixed' her gap in 2018. Picture: Instagram/@JordynWoods

    The model told Refinery29: "I never disliked my smile or anything—I wanted to try something new and I found the doctor that I trusted."

    "It may take a second for people to get used to it, but life is about evolving. It was a bittersweet thing. I wouldn't say it's better or anything—it's just the new version of me."

  4. Jordyn's been promoting brands as a model for years now

    Jordyn at the launch of NOLA active wear in 2016
    Jordyn at the launch of NOLA active wear in 2016. Picture: Getty Images

  5. Skip back to 2016 and Jordyn and Kylie already a whole lot different on set of a photoshoot

    Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner in 2016 on set of a photo shoot
    Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner in 2016 on set of a photo shoot. Picture: Instagram/ @JordynWoods

  6. Jordyn Woods posted about 'loving her gap' back in 2016 during her blonde era

    Jordyn Woods in 2016 before she closed her gap
    Jordyn Woods in 2016 before she closed her gap. Picture: Instagram/@JordynWoods

    Jordyn's trademark used to be a gap between her two front teeth which she proudly displayed in tons of her modelling jobs and in everyday life.

    She posted 'love my gap' back in 2016 whilst using some of that amazing afternoon Calabasas lighting Kylie knows of all too well.

  7. Jordyn and Kylie go waaaay back, this snap was taken in 2014

    Kylie Jenner and BFF Jordyn Woods back in 2014
    Kylie Jenner and BFF Jordyn Woods back in 2014. Picture: Instagram/@JordynWoods

  8. Back as teens, Jordyn had a tight knit group of friends including model Anastasia Karanikolaou

    Kylie Jenner with Jordyn Woods and Anastasia Karanikolaou
    Kylie Jenner with Jordyn Woods and Anastasia Karanikolaou. Picture: Instagram/@JordynWoods

    Jordyn and Ky have been in the same tightly knit friendship group since they were teens and have remained such close BFF's that Jordyn's been instrumental in raising daughter Stormi and considered 'family' by the Kardashians until the cheating scandal.

