WATCH: KUWTK Finale Shows Khloé Kardashian Discovering Tristan Thompson & Jordyn Woods Cheating

The time has come for us to re-live Khloe Kardashian's heartbreak when Tristan Thompson cheated with Kylie Jenner's former best friend.

Keep Up With The Kardashians has finally released a trailer for it's epic two part season finale where we get to re-live Khloé Kardashian discovering the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal and it's set to be extremely dramatic.

As well as seeing Khloé breaking down at the news Tristan has cheated on her for the 'second' time, we get to see all the action as it plays out- from family members finding out the drama, Kourtney ringing her sisters to break the terrible news, and Kylie Jenner slamming her former friend for hurting the family.

As Kim sits in that famous green screen interview chair, she receives a phone call where it sounds like Kourtney reveals 'Jordyn said that they did make out' as the beauty queen gasps.

Kylie Jenner slams Jordyn Woods for hurting Khloé Kardashian. Picture: E! KUWTK

Kylie then recounts back to her older sisters, Kim and Khloe, what she seemingly told Jordyn: "You can do whatever, but when it affects my family, that's when it's a problem."

Khloe has also revealed she won't be live tweeting along with the show, as she usually does, writing: "Well needless to say I won’t be live chatting next week. Sorry guys."

Well needless to say I won’t be live chatting next week. Sorry guys. https://t.co/OeYV4tcmyU — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 17, 2019

Ever since Jordyn admitted that she and Tristan hooked up- her and Kylie haven't had any contact with each other, with the socialite moving out from her former friend's guest house in LA and back in with her mum.

Tristan and Khloé are no longer together but are on civil terms to co-parent their one-year-old daughter, True, together.

