Kim Kardashian Slammed For Spending 'Friendsgiving' With Tristan Thompson

25 November 2022, 12:49

Kim Kardashian spent Thanksgiving with Tristan
Kim Kardashian spent Thanksgiving with Tristan. Picture: Alamy/Getty

Fans express confusion in Kim Kardashian's comments after she spends Thanksgiving meal with Tristan Thompson.

By Savannah Roberts

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian continued her humanitarian efforts as she spent Thanksgiving with prison inmates, however, the visit sparked confusion among fans as she brought none other than Tristan Thompson with her.

The mum-of-four posted about the 'Friendsgiving' on her Instagram, sharing her experiences from visiting prisons up and down the country as she promotes criminal justice reform.

Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse At Baby Boy In The Kardashians

She wrote: "This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country. This week @realtristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick."

Kim's 334 million followers weren't too impressed by her joining forces with her sister Khloé Kardashian's ex, who has been at the centre of multiple cheating scandals.

Kim Kardashian's latest post has confused some fans
Kim Kardashian's latest post has confused some fans. Picture: Getty

Khloé relationship with Tristan seemingly ended for good last year when yet another cheating allegation shrouded the news of the birth of their second child, who they welcomed via surrogacy.

Kim and her sister's ex met with inmates at the juvenile detention centre in California for a Thanksgiving dinner that she described as "inspiring".

The post continued: "These young men have earned their way to this model camp in Malibu for great behavior. Many are in college classes and have made huge changes in their life.

"My favorite part at our dinner was going around the table and hearing what their dreams and aspirations are. I can’t wait to see them all come true [sic]," Kim passionately wrote.

Khloé and Tristan split after several cheating scandals
Khloé and Tristan split after several cheating scandals. Picture: Alamy

The comments were filled with words of adoration for the inspiring uplifting visit, with the likes of Paris Hilton writing: "Love this!"

However, it didn't take long for the Tristan Thompson comments to come pouring in, with one follower posting: "Of all the people to take with you."

Another wrote: "You left Tristan at the jail right?"

"Kim what we aren’t going to do is make Tristan the enemy and then try to give him his redemption arc," a disgruntled fan shared.

Khloé and Tristan share their daughter True, 4, and an unnamed baby boy who was born in August. Before the birth of their second child, the NBA player fathered another baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols whilst he was still in a relationship with Kardashian.

Kim and Tristan both posted the trip to Instagram
Kim and Tristan both posted the trip to Instagram. Picture: Alamy

In light of this, the Tristan comments kept rolling in on Kim's post, with another replying: "What are you doing hanging out with Tristan."

The basketball professional shared a similar slew of photographs to his personal page, writing: "I want to thank @kimkardashian @antirecidivismcoalition @scottbudnick1 @swlewis01 and the young men at camp Kilpatrick for including me in their Friendsgiving. These young men have chosen a positive direction to create changes in their lives. Thankful for the experience. Happy Thanksgiving."

His post was met with similar comments discussing the unlikely friendship with his ex's sister.

