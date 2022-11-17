Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse At Baby Boy In The Kardashians

17 November 2022, 10:41

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby boy was born via surrogate
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby boy was born via surrogate. Picture: Alamy / Hulu

By Kathryn Knight

Khloé Kardashian shared a rare glimpse at her baby boy in the latest Kardashians episode.

Khloé Kardashian and now-ex Tristan Thompson became parents to a baby boy via surrogate in August, their second child together after daughter True, four.

The reality star has understandably stayed tight-lipped on details of her little one and, like sister Kylie Jenner, is yet to reveal her son’s name.

Pete Davidson's Dating History: From Kim Kardashian To Emily Ratajkowski

But fans might just find out more about the latest Kardashian offspring after he was spotted in a teaser for next week’s episode of The Kardashians.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson started dating in 2016
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson started dating in 2016. Picture: Getty
Khloé Kardashian's baby boy was born in August
Khloé Kardashian's baby boy was born in August. Picture: HULU

In a preview clip, Khloé is seen holding her baby boy alongside mum Kris Jenner and sister Kim and grandmother Kris looks so excited to hold him.

Fans are keen to find out the little one’s name after an interview of Khloé on The Ellen Show resurfaced, in which she shared her plans to call her baby ‘Tristan Junior’ if it was a boy.

However, this was back in 2017 before most of the couple’s relationship problems had begun and before the NBA star was unfaithful to his girlfriend.

Tristan Thompson fathered a baby boy with another woman while in a relationship with Khloé
Tristan Thompson fathered a baby boy with another woman while in a relationship with Khloé. Picture: Alamy
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson first became parents in 2018
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson first became parents in 2018. Picture: Alamy

The couple finally called it quits at the end of last year after it emerged he was set to become a parent with model Maralee Nichols.

The news came out days after Khloé and Tristan’s surrogate had fallen pregnant with their second baby.

Tristan is now a dad of four. His first child, Prince, six, was with now-ex fiancée Jordan Craig.

